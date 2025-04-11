Dr. Kunzes Dolma Urges Policymakers To Focus On Capacity Building To Promote Geothermal Energy

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Asserting that geothermal energy is still in nascent stages in India, Dr. Kunzes Dolma has urged the policymakers to focus on capacity building.

"Geothermal energy is still in its nascent stage, but progress is happening. A book on the future of geothermal in India is set to release this year, supported by a U.S.-based project. A national geothermal policy and a grant through MNRE are also expected soon. If we want geothermal in India’s 2070 energy mix, we must focus on building capacity — by bringing in experts and training our own professionals. That way, we can train 50–60 people at a time and develop the ecosystem needed," Dr. Dolma told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

According to Dr Dolma, geothermal isn't just for electricity. "About 70% of its global use is for direct applications like food production, processing, and heating. In a region like Ladakh, where food insecurity is a concern, especially in winter, geothermal can power greenhouses and help meet the vegetable demand. Areas like Panamik and Chumathang, which are well-connected and have a defence presence, are ideal for such initiatives," she said.

She recalled that during her master’s, she set up a greenhouse demonstration project in Chumathang to showcase alternative uses of geothermal energy beyond electricity generation.

"We involved local women to demonstrate that even in -25°C winters, vegetables can be grown inside a greenhouse. Since the geothermal field soil is not naturally fertile, we experimented with both soil-less and natural farming by bringing in soil. This was done in collaboration with SKUAST, KVK, and GB Pant Institute," she said.

"One challenge was the high temperature inside the greenhouse during peak daytime—sometimes exceeding 60°C—making it difficult to work. With a basic dome setup and no advanced technology, we had to manually monitor ventilation. Poor network connectivity at the time also limited automation. For future commercial-scale projects, we can adopt high-tech greenhouses like those used in the Netherlands, which are among the best in the world. Similar advanced setups can be introduced not only in geothermal areas but also around Leh city to expand year-round cultivation," she said.

Speaking about the Puga Development Project—a geothermal energy initiative launched in 2021— she shared that a tripartite MoU was signed between ONGC, the Union Territory Administration, and LAHDC Leh.

"This is one of India's first large-scale geothermal projects, attracting national and international attention. The interest stems from its location in a harsh, remote, and geographically challenging terrain, where work is possible only for 5–6 months a year. In the first phase, a 1 MW pilot project is being set up, with drilling currently underway," she added.

"Puga is India's first geothermal project aimed at power generation. Apart from this, a cold storage project for apples is ongoing in Himachal Pradesh, and a few smaller geothermal projects—of 5 kW and 25 kW capacities—are operational in Gujarat. Pandit Deendayal Energy University is also conducting research in this field," she said.

"The future of geothermal energy in Ladakh is promising, yet many remain unaware of the 5–6 hot springs spread across the region, including remote and border areas like Demchok and Gogra. Despite their isolation, these hot springs are proving invaluable for defence personnel stationed in extreme conditions— where temperatures drop to -15 to -20°C in winter, and even in peak summer remain around 5–6°C," she added.

"Heating water in such climates is a major challenge, and the natural geothermal warmth provides a crucial lifeline. Historically, hot springs in the Panamik belt along the ancient Silk Route were in use as far back as 500–600 years ago. Old Ladakhi texts mention that traders would visit these springs, not just for trade, but also for their therapeutic benefits," she said.

She also spoke about the challenges of implementing the geothermal project in Ladakh. "There were obstacles, as it’s a new concept for India. Although a demo project was carried out in Puga in the 1970s, and I'm proud to personally know some of those who worked on it, working in Puga remains challenging. Just five years ago, I had to plan for an overnight stay—now, with improved roads, I can go in the morning and return the same day. Earlier, transportation and acclimatisation were major challenges," she elaborated.

"Additionally, strong afternoon winds in Puga make it even more difficult to work there. From an administrative perspective, the lack of a policy framework for geothermal energy in India poses a major challenge, as there are no clear regulations to follow. Additionally, geothermal projects require higher investment compared to solar, which is why solar energy receives more support and attention," she said.

On geothermal's role in Ladakh's sustainability, she said, "Geothermal can be a key part of Ladakh’s clean energy mix, along with hydro and solar. Together, these sources can not only make Ladakh energy self-sufficient but even an exporter. To meet India’s 2070 clean energy goals, geothermal must be included in the mainstream mix by involving GENCOs and DISCOMs. Since about 60% of electricity in India goes to heating and cooling, using ground source heat pumps can also reduce coal dependency."

On how locals and the administration initially responded to geothermal energy, she quipped, "It wasn't too difficult, though we had to explain the concept and give presentations, as many believed geothermal was too expensive and only for electricity generation. I am glad to see that over the last 5–6 years, the mindset has shifted—not just in Ladakh, but across India. In fact, since then, candidates from India have been attending geothermal training programs every year in Iceland."

On the risk factors of geothermal power, she said, "If drilling fractures the earth—anywhere, not just in Ladakh or Jammu & Kashmir — it can trigger seismic activity. But if we drill without fracturing, the risk is much lower. In Puga, we are only drilling, not fracturing. If we compare ourselves with China, their Yangbajing field began in the early 1970s and now generates 25 MW, powering half of Lhasa. So, where do we stand?"

Speaking about India’s net-zero target by 2070, she says, "Achieving it depends on how seriously the government focuses on geothermal energy and public awareness. Many believe it's only possible near hot springs, but geothermal is simply the earth's heat—accessible even 1 km below us."

"Technologies like Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) are advancing globally, especially in developing countries prioritising energy security. The Russia-Ukraine war showed how energy supply can become a national security issue. For India, especially in border areas like Ladakh and Arunachal, energy independence is important. Ladakh currently imports most of its energy—electricity, fuel, LPG—and is heavily transport-dependent. If supply lines fail, the region would be vulnerable. That’s why developing local, sustainable energy sources is essential," she said.

"Recently, during a training program for CMDs at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy, I was invited to speak on geothermal energy. It was encouraging to see GENCOs and DISCOMs showing interest and considering geothermal as part of India’s energy mix. Since these are the key policymakers, their support could help make geothermal a required component in future energy projects—a promising step forward," she concluded.