Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi: A Lifelong Commitment To Healing And Selfless Service

Berhampur: In Odisha's Berhampur, 85-year-old orthopaedic specialist Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi's life serves as living proof of selfless service. He is celebrated for his free medical treatment and his lifelong service among tribal communities, having offered free healthcare services for 45 years.

His service began in the tribal areas before expanding to his own neighbourhood.

Dr. Pathi's contributions have been officially recognised on multiple occasions. He received the National Award for Best Surgeon in 2004 from former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi: A Lifelong Commitment To Healing (ETV Bharat)

In 2021, the then-President Ram Nath Kovind honoured him with the Padma Shri for his significant contributions to medicine.

Even after formally retiring from medical practice, Dr. Pathi's public service did not end. He established a clinic at his home in Sukunda village, Berhampur, where he has been providing free osteoarthritis tests for a decade.

His son, E. Bibhuprasad, was so influenced by his father's philanthropic work that he left his engineering career to assist him. Bibhuprasad's dedication continues his father's work, focusing on providing proper services, especially to those who might otherwise be overlooked.

E. Bibhuprasad oversees father's philanthropic work (ETV Bharat)

The son was inspired by his father’s philanthropic work and recalled how Pathi's camps in tribal areas began while he was in medical college.

Krishna Mohan's son E. Bibhuprasad said, "I am continuing my father's work. Many people benefit from it. We pay special attention to those who are not getting proper medical services. My father opened camps in tribal areas when he was in medical college. My father's influence is also on me."

Born on August 1, 1939, in Sukunda village, Odisha, Pathi's educational journey led him from an MBBS at SCB Medical College, Cuttack, to an MS in England.

In 1972, he became a Commonwealth Medical Fellow and worked at prestigious UK institutions, including the Radcliffe Infirmary in Oxford. During his time at Oxford University from 1972 to 1975, he rapidly gained recognition for his skills. Despite being promised a professorship, he returned to India.

Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi (centre) (ETV Bharat)

Upon his return, he served at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla and the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where he served as chairman.

This marked the beginning of his journey to provide free health services in areas with limited medical access. After fulfilling his official duties at MKCG Medical College, he set out on Sundays to provide free medical advice and services in tribal areas. He was supported by postgraduate medical students and doctors from various departments.

His Sunday camps started around 1979-80 in tribal areas like Banthapally, Mahuda, and Madhapur, where he provided services for about 25 years. Pathi's inspiration came from his father, who founded the Bhardwaj Gurukul Ashram with the vision of establishing a hospital to offer free healthcare in tribal areas.

Krishna Mohan made this dream a reality by providing consistent services and even organising eye treatment and surgery camps.

Over his distinguished career, Pathi served as the Head of the Department of Surgery at V.S.S. Medical College, Burla, and as the principal and superintendent of Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College.

He has also been an examiner for both undergraduate and postgraduate departments at several universities, including Calcutta, Patna, and Tirupati. Furthermore, he served as a member of the Syndicate, Senate, and Academic Council at Sambalpur and Berhampur Universities.

