IMA Honours Lady Doctor From Delhi For Outstanding Community Service

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) conferred the award of best doctor in community service on Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, who has been working for women through her social service organisation, Deepanjan Charitable Trust.

Dr Bhardwaj was presented the award by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and IMA National President Dr Dilip Bhanushali. Dr Bhardwaj is a dermatologist at Max Hospital, Saket and does social service. She educates women on menstrual hygiene, gets girls from poor families married, treats acid attack victims and makes them self-reliant.

Dr Bhardwaj said she had worked in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and currently runs a clinic in Agra. "However, we work primarily in the NCR. I spend a day per week on service to women," she said.

File photo of a camp for women by Deepanjan Charitable Trust (ETV Bharat)

Dr Bhardwaj said her mother, who is retired from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, also helps her in the work. "I have been given an award for the first time. I have been working for the last several years through my organization. Getting such award gives new energy to pursue social service. I especially work for women, because it is very important for women to be educated and self-reliant. Women should never let their self-confidence diminish and they should always maintain their self-confidence," she said.