Dr Bhavana's 'Murder' Pre-Planned? Suspect Udesh Sent To 3-Day Police Custody Following Arrest In Haryana's Rewari

Hisar: The Civil Lines Police in Haryana arrested Udesh Yadav, the main accused in the alleged murder of Dr Bhavana, from Lilodh village in Rewari on Friday. After being produced in the court, the accused was sent to three-day police custody for a detailed interrogation.

While Dr Bhavana succumbed to severe burn injuries, it is being suspected that she was attacked first and then set ablaze owing to her alleged past relationship with the accused.

As per reports, accused Umesh worked as a clerk at Hisar Agricultural University. Police suspect that Udesh perpetrated the murder and is trying to portray it as self-immolation case. He and Dr Bhavana, a resident of Anantpura village in Rajasthan's Kotputli, knew each other for many years and were reportedly in a relationship. When she went to Philippines for studies, Udesh's family got him married to Nikki and he also has a child with his wife. After Dr Bhavana returned from Philippines, Udesh remained in contact with her, said police sources.

Dr Bhavana (ETV Bharat)

On April 24, Dr Bhavana, posted in Hisar (Haryana), was found with severe burn injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Hisar by Udesh. She was later shifted to SMS hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur, where she breathed her last owing to severe burn injuries.

Police are now investigating where the petrol was brought from and examining Udesh's mobile phone to gather evidence. They are also investigation to ascertain if anyone else was involved in the incident.

Police initiated action after Dr Bhavana's mother Gayatri Devi filed a complaint alleging that Udesh set her daughter on fire. However, Udesh's family claimed that Bhavana set herself on fire. Udesh's wife also released a video supporting this claim, saying Udesh tried to help Bhavana, rushed her to hospital and then went into hiding out of fear.

Meanwhile, Police have obtained WhatsApp chats between Bhavana and Udesh which seems to have confirmed their past relationship.

Dr Bhavana (ETV Bharat)

Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder of Dr Bhavna pre-planned. Udesh had been conspiring for the last few days. Bhavna had come to Hisar a day before the incident and the next day she was found charred, said police sources.

SP Shashank Kumar said, "Udesh Yadav has been arrested. The matter is being thoroughly investigated, and all the facts will come out during interrogation. Police have confirmed the past relationship between Udesh and Bhavna, and the motive of murder is being investigated on the basis of WhatsApp chat. We will interrogate Udesh to elicit more information from him, so that the truth of the murder comes out."