Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Deputy Registrar Attempts Suicide, Blames VC And Registrar

Hemlata Thackeray accused the varsity's VC and Registrar of harassing her. She is being treated at a private hospital.

Deputy Registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Hemlata Thackeray attemted suicide by overdosing on sleeping pills on Wednesday evening.
File photo of Hemlata Thackeray (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2025 at 3:31 PM IST

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad): Deputy Registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Hemlata Thackeray attemted suicide by overdosing on sleeping pills on Wednesday evening.

In her suicide note addressed to her mother, Hemlata alleged harassment by the University's Vice Chancellor Vijay Phulari and Registrar Prashant Amrutkar. Hemlata is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Hemlata's son Venkatesh said she returned home from work at 5 pm on Wednesday after which she wen to her room.

Venkatesh said he called his mother out for tea but she did not respond. He then went into Hemlata's room and tried to wake her up but she did not respond. Venkatesh then called an ambulance and rushed her to a private hospital. A suicide note and a strip of sleeping pills were found under the pillow on her bed.

It is reported that Hemlata had complained of harassment by Phulari and Amrutkar in June. The matter was being investigated by police inspector Mangesh Jagtap. A case has been registered at Begampura police station and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Hemlata's condition is stated to be stable. Police have not yet recorded her statement on the advice of doctors. Police said once the doctors allow them, her statement would be recorded for probe.

