DPS Dwarka Revokes suspension Of 32 Students For Not Paying Enhanced Fees

New Delhi: Delhi Public School, Dwarka, has revoked the suspension of 32 students over a fee dispute.

The school informed the Delhi High Court of its decision on Thursday. Justice Sachin Dutta of the High Court was slated to pronounce the verdict in the case but the school informed him of its decision to revoke the suspension of the 32 students. "We have withdrawn the suspension order striking off students and also filed an affidavit to that effect on Monday," the counsel for the school informed the court.

DPS, Dwarka administration said the order will be effective from June 9. Justice Dutta, however, said he will also take into consideration the decision of the coordinate bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan in the matter. "I will take note of the fact that you have withdrawn the suspension order and pass an appropriate order accordingly," he said.

The students were suspended by the school for non-payment of fees. A petition filed by the students' parents stated that the decision of the school is contrary to the orders of Delhi Court of April 16. The court's order had stated that the school cannot stop the students from attending classes. Still, the school administration, in an email, informed the 32 students that their names have been struck off the rolls.

The petition stated that the school suspended the students on May 9 as the institution was closed from May 10 to 12. When the students reached the school on may 13, they were not allowed to enter the premises. The students' parents alleged that the school had hired bouncers to prevent them from entering the premises.