DPAP Will Not Fight Upcoming Bypolls In J-K's Budgam, Nagrota Assembly Seats: Azad

Jammu: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) will not contest the upcoming bypolls in Budgam and Nagrota Assembly seats, its chairman and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Saturday.

He said the decision not to fight the bypolls was taken after thorough consultations and a ground-level assessment, which indicated limited organisational strength in these segments.

“We do not believe in symbolic contests or vote division. Where our support base is not sufficiently strong, we would rather consolidate efforts in other constituencies and focus on the broader mission of restoring democratic dignity and development in Jammu and Kashmir,” Azad said.

The bypolls to Budgam and Nagrota constituencies will be held on November 11, while the counting of votes will be undertaken on November 14.

The Budgam seat fell vacant immediately after the 2024 Assembly elections when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency. The seat has been vacant since October 21, 2024.

Nagrota, on the other hand, fell vacant on October 31, 2024, after the death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana.