Greater Noida Dowry Death: Husband Accused Of Setting Wife On Fire Shot While 'Escaping Custody'

Greater Noida/New Delhi: The prime accused in a dowry death case, who allegedly set his wife on fire in Sirsa village, was shot in the leg by police on Sunday while attempting to escape custody, officials said. He has been hospitalised and remains under police watch.
The case concerns the death of a 29-year-old woman, identified as Nikki, who was allegedly beaten and set ablaze on Thursday by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands. Neighbours rushed her to hospitals in Noida and later to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she was declared brought dead.
Speaking to reporters while ongoing treatment in a hospital, Vipin said, "I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common..."
#WATCH | Greater Noida: Accused of murdering his wife Nikki over dowry demands, Vipin Bhati says, " ... i have no remorse. i haven't killed her. she died on her own. husband and wife often have fights, it is very common..." pic.twitter.com/YrPFaYARuY— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025
Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar confirmed: "On the night of August 21, a tip-off was received from a private hospital under Kasna police station that a woman had been admitted with severe burn injuries. She was later referred to Delhi. A case has been registered, and the husband has been arrested. A team has been formed to probe the case."
The victim’s father, Bhikhari Singh, alleged that dowry harassment had been ongoing since his daughter’s marriage in December 2016. At the time of the wedding, a Scorpio car and other valuables were given. However, the in-laws later allegedly demanded Rs 35 lakh in cash and, when refused, began torturing her.
"My elder daughter called me and told me what had happened. When we rushed to the hospital, neighbours had already shifted her to Fortis Hospital. She was nearly 70% burnt. Doctors referred her to Safdarjung, but by the time we reached, she was declared brought dead," Singh told reporters.
"Her mother-in-law poured kerosene oil on her, and her husband set her on fire. They kept asking for dowry. I had just married my daughter with full customs; still, they tortured her. He asked for a car, and when we gave him one, he asked for more. That man is no human; he is a butcher. Even after panchayat settlements, they kept harassing her."
#WATCH | Noida, UP | The victim's father says, " my elder daughter called me up to inform what had happened. we reached the hospital. these people had set her on fire and fled. their neighbours took her to fortis hospital. when we reached she had 70% burns. they referred us to… https://t.co/Vsomr1hntY pic.twitter.com/jznQlRqrs1— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025
The father demanded punishment, invoking the Yogi government’s policy against crime: "In Yogi’s government, even petty robbers are shot. Here, my daughter was murdered. I want an encounter with the accused. Police can shoot thieves in their legs; why not these killers? Their house should also be bulldozed."
Police said investigations are on and the role of other in-laws is being probed.
According to the family, social pressure had earlier forced them to reconcile disputes despite repeated violence. The victim’s younger sister was also married into the same family.
