ETV Bharat / state

Greater Noida Dowry Death: Husband Accused Of Setting Wife On Fire Shot While 'Escaping Custody'

Police carry the accused husband Vipin (centre) after he was shot in leg while attempting to escape custody ( ETV Bharat )

Greater Noida/New Delhi: The prime accused in a dowry death case, who allegedly set his wife on fire in Sirsa village, was shot in the leg by police on Sunday while attempting to escape custody, officials said. He has been hospitalised and remains under police watch.

The case concerns the death of a 29-year-old woman, identified as Nikki, who was allegedly beaten and set ablaze on Thursday by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands. Neighbours rushed her to hospitals in Noida and later to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she was declared brought dead.

Speaking to reporters while ongoing treatment in a hospital, Vipin said, "I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common..."

Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar confirmed: "On the night of August 21, a tip-off was received from a private hospital under Kasna police station that a woman had been admitted with severe burn injuries. She was later referred to Delhi. A case has been registered, and the husband has been arrested. A team has been formed to probe the case."

The victim’s father, Bhikhari Singh, alleged that dowry harassment had been ongoing since his daughter’s marriage in December 2016. At the time of the wedding, a Scorpio car and other valuables were given. However, the in-laws later allegedly demanded Rs 35 lakh in cash and, when refused, began torturing her.