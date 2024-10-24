Facing 'Dowry Harassment', Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide In Tamil Nadu; Her Mother-in-law Too Attempts To End Life

Kanyakumari: In a shocking incident of suicide reported from Tamil Nadu, a 24-year-old newlywed woman ended her life six months after her marriage after being allegedly harassed by her mother-in-law for dowry in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari. Fearing her arrest, the accused mother-in-law too attempted suicide and has been admitted to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Shruthi, wife of Karthik, 25, a resident of Suchindram South Mud area of Kanyakumari district. Karthik and Shruthi got married on March 21, 2024.

Victim's Whatsapp Message To Parents About 'Harrasment' By Mother-in-law'

Babu, Shruthi's father said that two days ago, they received a Whatsapp message from Shruthi, who told them that her mother-in-law Senpakavalli (48) was harassing her for dowry and were threatening to drive her away from the house.

“Seeing the text, we kept calling on the way, but no one picked up. Later, we came to know that Shruthi had ended her life. We should get justice for our daughter's death," Babu said. Police have shifted the body to Asaripallam Government Hospital next to Nagercoil for post-mortem.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.