Down With Muscular Dystrophy, Their Two Sons Can't Walk, Haridwar Couple Wage A Grim Battle

Haridwar: A couple in Haridwar who has spent lakhs for their two sons suffering from Muscular Dystrophy (MD), a genetic disease that causes muscles to gradually weaken and degenerate over time, wages a grim battle and hope for a miracle to save their kids appears slim.

Puran Ahuja and his wife Ruchi, who live in Tehri Displaced Colony in Haridwar, got emotional talking about the plight of their children. The elder son is 15 years old while the younger son is nine years old.

According to Puran, about eight years ago, when his youngest son, who was eight months old then, suddenly showed symptoms of fever. He took the child to a local doctor, who incidentally asked about the health status of his elder son. Puran told the doctor that the child climbs the stairs with his hands on the joints and his movements has also changed. The doctor checked the child and suspected muscular dystrophy. The doctor also expressed similar health concern about the elder son. The doctor then suggested the child be taken to Rishikesh AIIMS.

The family took their child to the hospital where doctors conducted all necessary tests of both children. Reports showed that both sons have a serious disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Ahujas said both the kids cannot walk properly. From Rishikesh, the children were taken to Delhi for treatment. The elder son, who was examined by a pediatric neurologist at a hospital in Delhi, could hardly stand on his own. “After confirmation, doctors clearly said that there is no cure for the disease.

The news came as a blow to us. We tried allopathy to Ayurveda, but nothing worked for my sons,” Puran said. The father of the kids said after doctors said a person suffering from this disease can live up to 18, he got unnerved. “I risked everything in these eight years, but there is no improvement in the health condition of my children. I sold all my property for my two children. I just want my children to stand on their own feet. For how long can I take them on my waist and carry them from here to there?” he asked.

When asked whether the disease is a genetic one, Ruchi said no member of their families had ever been inflicted with such a disease. “None in our families got this disease in the last four generations except my two children. The worst part is muscles die gradually,” he said.