Double Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara Village As Two Drown During Funeral Rites

Bhilwara: In a tragic turn of events, two youths drowned, one went missing and four were injured while performing the funeral rituals of a family from their village in Khari river in Shahpura of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Monday. Search is on for the missing youth while the injured are undergoing treatment at Shahpura District Hospital, police said.

Seven people, including a family of four namely a couple, their son and grandson from Phuliya Kala village in Bhilwara, died in a horrific road accident in Jaipur's Shivdaspura area on Sunday. The bodies arrived here this morning and the entire village participated in the funeral rituals.

The villagers arrived at the cremation ground on Dhaneshwar Road in Shahpura to perform the last rites. After the funeral ceremonies concluded, a group of people went to take bath in the Khari river as part of the traditions.

However, the situation aggravated when seven of them ventured into deeper waters and began struggling. Villagers who were witnessing the incident raised an alarm and launched a rescue operation. They managed to pull out six of the youths from the river but remaining one could not be found.

Among the six, two were declared brought dead while four were admitted to the nearby Shahpura District Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Mali and Bardi Chand, police said.