Double Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara Village As Two Drown During Funeral Rites
A group of villagers were performing the funeral rites of four family members, who died in a road accident yesterday, when two youths drowned.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST
Bhilwara: In a tragic turn of events, two youths drowned, one went missing and four were injured while performing the funeral rituals of a family from their village in Khari river in Shahpura of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Monday. Search is on for the missing youth while the injured are undergoing treatment at Shahpura District Hospital, police said.
Seven people, including a family of four namely a couple, their son and grandson from Phuliya Kala village in Bhilwara, died in a horrific road accident in Jaipur's Shivdaspura area on Sunday. The bodies arrived here this morning and the entire village participated in the funeral rituals.
The villagers arrived at the cremation ground on Dhaneshwar Road in Shahpura to perform the last rites. After the funeral ceremonies concluded, a group of people went to take bath in the Khari river as part of the traditions.
However, the situation aggravated when seven of them ventured into deeper waters and began struggling. Villagers who were witnessing the incident raised an alarm and launched a rescue operation. They managed to pull out six of the youths from the river but remaining one could not be found.
Among the six, two were declared brought dead while four were admitted to the nearby Shahpura District Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Mali and Bardi Chand, police said.
Shahpura ASP Rajesh Arya said two bodies have been sent for postmortem and search is on for the missing youth, Mahesh, while four persons are undergoing treatment. The condition of all four is stated to be critical, he added.
Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on Phuliya Kala village as bereaved villagers are praying for the well-being of the missing youth and recovery of those hospitalised.
Meanwhile, Bhilwara MP Damodar Agarwal, MLA Lalaram Bairwa and district Collector Jasmeet Singh Sandhu reached Shahpura District Hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured youths. They instructed doctors to provide best treatment and consoled the family members.
Collector Singh said the ongoing investigation will be expedited and financial help will be extended to the affected families.
