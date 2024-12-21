Double Murder In Assam: Two Minor Brothers Found Dead With Throats Slit, Locals Suspect Family Feud

Tangla (Udalguri): A day after they went missing while on way to school, two children of Class V and VI respectively, were found dead with their throats slit, in Tangla of Assam. Both of them were reportedly siblings.

Two brothers, Kaushik Sharma and Gaurav Sharma, from Jorpukhuri area and studying at Tangla’s Kendriya Jatiya Vidyalaya in Udalguri district, went missing on Friday morning when they were on their way to school.

As both of them didn’t turn up for the ongoing school examinations, the school headmaster called up their mother and informed about their absence. The family members frantically searched for them at various places, but there was no trace. Tangla Police launched searches overnight on the basis of FIR lodged by the parents. Finally, on Saturday, the bodies of the two missing brothers were found deep inside a forest on the banks of a river close to Banseria locality in Tangla.

As per sources, the injury marks suggested that both of them were murdered by slitting their throats. So far, police have refrained from making any comments in this regard.

"Today is a dark day for Tangla. Such a brutal incident has never happened here. It is a planned murder. The father of the two children had married twice. The murder could be an outcome of family feud. Therefore, police should conduct a speedy investigation and give stringent punishment to the culprit(s). Their father's first wife and her children should be interrogated," said a local.