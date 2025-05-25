Double Murder: Former Village Head And His Son Killed In Property Dispute At Uttar Pradesh's Tikri

Firozabad: In a land dispute, the former village head of Tikri village and his son were brutally murdered by miscreants with sharp weapons in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The attackers fled from the spot after committing the double murder, which caused panic in the entire area. The Police force has been deployed in the village due to the tense atmosphere prevailing there.

It is said that the victims' family was having a dispute over land with some influential people in the village. The administration had removed the encroachment from the land just 4 days ago. After this, both the father and his son were killed. The police have taken the bodies of both the deceased into custody and sent them to the district hospital for post-mortem.

On the entire incident, SP City Ravi Shankar Prasad said that teams have been formed to arrest the accused. This incident has created a sensation in the area. This incident is from Tikri village of the Nagla Singhi police station area.

Former Pradhan Arvind Yadav, a resident of the village, had a dispute with some people of the village regarding some land. As this dispute escalated, the double murder took place on Sunday evening. The deceased include Arvind Yadav and his son 28-year-old Nitin. Both father and son had gone to work in the field. Then the killers attacked them with a spade and killed them.