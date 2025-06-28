ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Brother, 18-Year-Old Niece Over Family Dispute In Uttar Pradesh

Police have registered a case and formed four teams to search for the accused, who has been on the run since the incident.

Man Kills Brother, 18-Year-Old Niece Over Family Dispute In Uttar Pradesh
A relative speaking about the incident (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 28, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST

2 Min Read

Mathura: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his brother and niece to death near the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple here in Uttar Pradesh late Friday night.

According to police, the incident took place in Mallapura, Govind Nagar police station area, following an altercation over a family dispute, killing Sanjay (40) and his daughter Anjali (18).

“The argument between Sanjay's wife, Bhagwati, and the accused, Khillan, took an ugly turn when he stabbed his brother and niece,” they said.

“I had come from the market at that time. Sanjay's wife Bhagwati and Khillan were arguing. Then Khillan quickly reached them and killed them,” said Brijesh Kumar, the second brother of the deceased.

“When we heard screaming from the room, we all ran there. Before that, Khillan jumped and ran away. When we reached there, we saw that Anjali and Sanjay were lying on the ground, soaked in blood,” he said.

The family members and locals rushed the victims to the district hospital, where the doctor declared them dead. “Two patients, Sanjay and Anjali from Mallapura, came in injured late last night. After bringing them to the hospital, they were declared dead,” Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Neeraj Agarwal, said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Rajiv Kumar Singh confirmed the incident, saying that it was a result of a family dispute. “There was a dispute between the two brothers over something. Father and daughter have died. Police teams have been deployed to search for the accused; he will be arrested soon,” he assured.

Singh said that police had formed four teams to nab the accused. “Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The police are investigating the case, and the accused is still on the run,” SP added.

Read More

  1. 21-Year-Old, Only Son Of His Parents, Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Rani Garden; Three Held
  2. 23 Years On The Run: Karnataka Man Arrested For Wife's 2002 Murder

Mathura: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his brother and niece to death near the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple here in Uttar Pradesh late Friday night.

According to police, the incident took place in Mallapura, Govind Nagar police station area, following an altercation over a family dispute, killing Sanjay (40) and his daughter Anjali (18).

“The argument between Sanjay's wife, Bhagwati, and the accused, Khillan, took an ugly turn when he stabbed his brother and niece,” they said.

“I had come from the market at that time. Sanjay's wife Bhagwati and Khillan were arguing. Then Khillan quickly reached them and killed them,” said Brijesh Kumar, the second brother of the deceased.

“When we heard screaming from the room, we all ran there. Before that, Khillan jumped and ran away. When we reached there, we saw that Anjali and Sanjay were lying on the ground, soaked in blood,” he said.

The family members and locals rushed the victims to the district hospital, where the doctor declared them dead. “Two patients, Sanjay and Anjali from Mallapura, came in injured late last night. After bringing them to the hospital, they were declared dead,” Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Neeraj Agarwal, said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Rajiv Kumar Singh confirmed the incident, saying that it was a result of a family dispute. “There was a dispute between the two brothers over something. Father and daughter have died. Police teams have been deployed to search for the accused; he will be arrested soon,” he assured.

Singh said that police had formed four teams to nab the accused. “Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The police are investigating the case, and the accused is still on the run,” SP added.

Read More

  1. 21-Year-Old, Only Son Of His Parents, Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Rani Garden; Three Held
  2. 23 Years On The Run: Karnataka Man Arrested For Wife's 2002 Murder

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MATHURA DOUBLE MURDER CASEUTTAR PRADESHMAN STABBED BROTHER NIECE TO DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.