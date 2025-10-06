Man Avenges Slap With Double Murder In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund, Arrested
The victim had slapped the accused five years back and the latter had been nursing a grudge since then.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 9:40 PM IST
Mahasamund: The murder of a Janpad Panchayat vice-president's husband and his friend in Mahasamund two days back was meant to avenge a slap, said police.
Jitendra Chandrakar, the husband of Janpad Panchayat vice-president Hulsi Chandrakar and his friend Ashok Sahu were returning to their native village Belsonda from Mahasamund city on the night of October 4 when a car hit their two-wheeler. Police said the car, a Tata Safari was being driven by Aman Agarwal, a resident of Mahasamund.
After hitting the two-wheeler with his car, Aman ran over Jitendra and Ashok. While Jitendra died on the spot, Ashok succumbed while being taken to Raipur.
Immediately after the incident, Aman surrendered to the police claiming he had met with an accident. Police registered a case of accident and started investigation. However, the incident was much more than a road mishap. Police said Jitendra owned a brick kiln on National Highway-353.
Aman owns a piece of land near the kiln. Around five years back there was a dispute and scuffle between the two regarding the land. Jitendra had lost his cool during the tussle and had slapped Aman. This gave rise to an enmity between the two.
During investigation and interrogation, Aman told the police that he wished to avenge the slap and had planned the murder. According to the police, while confessing to the murder, Aman said that he had been watching Jitendra's every move with his friends Vijender Vishwakarma and Ajit Baghel.
Vijender runs a garage in Ghodari and along with Aman had planned the murder. Ajit was a friend of Vijender Vishwakarma. Aman further told the police that on the night of October 4, he took advantage of the darkness at Saradi turn and as Jitendra and Ashok reached the spot, he hit his car on their two-wheeler.
Aman then trampled both of him to ensure they were dead. Police officers said the bodies of the deceased bore deep injury marks which are not usually caused in road mishaps. The forensic team also found that the tyre marks of Aman's vehicle were repeatedly moved back and forth. Police said Aman, Vijender and Ajit have been arrested and booked under sections like 103 (1) and 61 (2).
