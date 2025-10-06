ETV Bharat / state

Man Avenges Slap With Double Murder In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund, Arrested

Mahasamund: The murder of a Janpad Panchayat vice-president's husband and his friend in Mahasamund two days back was meant to avenge a slap, said police.

Jitendra Chandrakar, the husband of Janpad Panchayat vice-president Hulsi Chandrakar and his friend Ashok Sahu were returning to their native village Belsonda from Mahasamund city on the night of October 4 when a car hit their two-wheeler. Police said the car, a Tata Safari was being driven by Aman Agarwal, a resident of Mahasamund.

After hitting the two-wheeler with his car, Aman ran over Jitendra and Ashok. While Jitendra died on the spot, Ashok succumbed while being taken to Raipur.

Immediately after the incident, Aman surrendered to the police claiming he had met with an accident. Police registered a case of accident and started investigation. However, the incident was much more than a road mishap. Police said Jitendra owned a brick kiln on National Highway-353.