Double Murder In Vijayawada: Rowdy-Sheeter Allegedly Kills Two Catering Staff

Vijayawada: A shocking double murder has sent shockwaves through Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada after a known rowdy-sheeter, J Kishore, allegedly hacked two men to death on Wednesday afternoon during a drinking session. Kishore is at large.
The victims, identified as Gade Venkata Narayana (40) and M Raju (40), both worked in catering and had rented a room on DT Rao Street, Governorpeta. Kishore, also involved in catering, visited their room, and the three consumed alcohol together.
Vijayawada Police stated that the neighbors reported hearing screams, and a man named Basha witnessed Kishore fleeing the scene. Upon entering the room, Basha discovered Narayana and Raju in a pool of blood and immediately alerted the Police.
Police believe a sharp-edged weapon was used in the attack.
The clues team of the Police has collected fingerprints and forensic evidence for lab analysis, and CCTV footage from surrounding areas, including accused Kishore's escape route, is being meticulously reviewed.
Special teams, led by Vijayawada South Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) D. Pawan Kumar, has been formed to track down the killer. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K.G.V. Saritha visited the crime scene to oversee the investigation.
The accused, Jammu Kishore (45), is a rowdy-sheeter with a criminal record dating back to 2001. He previously served ten years in prison for a murder committed at the age of 24 and has had subsequent cases for intimidation with weapons and harassment.
Police are exploring possible motives for the double murder, including financial disputes or prior enmity, and are questioning his family members and searching hotels and lodges across the city.
