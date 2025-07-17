ETV Bharat / state

Double Murder In Vijayawada: Rowdy-Sheeter Allegedly Kills Two Catering Staff

Special teams, led by Vijayawada South Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) D. Pawan Kumar, has been formed to track down the killer.

Vijayawada
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST

1 Min Read

Vijayawada: A shocking double murder has sent shockwaves through Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada after a known rowdy-sheeter, J Kishore, allegedly hacked two men to death on Wednesday afternoon during a drinking session. Kishore is at large.

The victims, identified as Gade Venkata Narayana (40) and M Raju (40), both worked in catering and had rented a room on DT Rao Street, Governorpeta. Kishore, also involved in catering, visited their room, and the three consumed alcohol together.

Vijayawada Police stated that the neighbors reported hearing screams, and a man named Basha witnessed Kishore fleeing the scene. Upon entering the room, Basha discovered Narayana and Raju in a pool of blood and immediately alerted the Police.

Police believe a sharp-edged weapon was used in the attack.

The clues team of the Police has collected fingerprints and forensic evidence for lab analysis, and CCTV footage from surrounding areas, including accused Kishore's escape route, is being meticulously reviewed.

Special teams, led by Vijayawada South Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) D. Pawan Kumar, has been formed to track down the killer. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K.G.V. Saritha visited the crime scene to oversee the investigation.

The accused, Jammu Kishore (45), is a rowdy-sheeter with a criminal record dating back to 2001. He previously served ten years in prison for a murder committed at the age of 24 and has had subsequent cases for intimidation with weapons and harassment.

Police are exploring possible motives for the double murder, including financial disputes or prior enmity, and are questioning his family members and searching hotels and lodges across the city.

Read More

  1. Vijayawada Police Nab Mumbai's Most-Wanted Thief After Four Years At Large
  2. Two Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Rams Parked Lorry In Telangana

Vijayawada: A shocking double murder has sent shockwaves through Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada after a known rowdy-sheeter, J Kishore, allegedly hacked two men to death on Wednesday afternoon during a drinking session. Kishore is at large.

The victims, identified as Gade Venkata Narayana (40) and M Raju (40), both worked in catering and had rented a room on DT Rao Street, Governorpeta. Kishore, also involved in catering, visited their room, and the three consumed alcohol together.

Vijayawada Police stated that the neighbors reported hearing screams, and a man named Basha witnessed Kishore fleeing the scene. Upon entering the room, Basha discovered Narayana and Raju in a pool of blood and immediately alerted the Police.

Police believe a sharp-edged weapon was used in the attack.

The clues team of the Police has collected fingerprints and forensic evidence for lab analysis, and CCTV footage from surrounding areas, including accused Kishore's escape route, is being meticulously reviewed.

Special teams, led by Vijayawada South Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) D. Pawan Kumar, has been formed to track down the killer. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K.G.V. Saritha visited the crime scene to oversee the investigation.

The accused, Jammu Kishore (45), is a rowdy-sheeter with a criminal record dating back to 2001. He previously served ten years in prison for a murder committed at the age of 24 and has had subsequent cases for intimidation with weapons and harassment.

Police are exploring possible motives for the double murder, including financial disputes or prior enmity, and are questioning his family members and searching hotels and lodges across the city.

Read More

  1. Vijayawada Police Nab Mumbai's Most-Wanted Thief After Four Years At Large
  2. Two Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Rams Parked Lorry In Telangana

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIJAYAWADA DOUBLE MURDERACP D PAWAN KUMAR DCP SARITHAGOVERNORPETA DOUBLE MURDERJ KISHORE VIJAYAWADA ROWDY SHEETERANDHRA PRADESH VIJAYAWADA CRIME

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.