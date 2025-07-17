ETV Bharat / state

Double Murder In Vijayawada: Rowdy-Sheeter Allegedly Kills Two Catering Staff

Vijayawada: A shocking double murder has sent shockwaves through Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada after a known rowdy-sheeter, J Kishore, allegedly hacked two men to death on Wednesday afternoon during a drinking session. Kishore is at large.

The victims, identified as Gade Venkata Narayana (40) and M Raju (40), both worked in catering and had rented a room on DT Rao Street, Governorpeta. Kishore, also involved in catering, visited their room, and the three consumed alcohol together.

Vijayawada Police stated that the neighbors reported hearing screams, and a man named Basha witnessed Kishore fleeing the scene. Upon entering the room, Basha discovered Narayana and Raju in a pool of blood and immediately alerted the Police.

Police believe a sharp-edged weapon was used in the attack.