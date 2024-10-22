Double Murder In Uttar Pradesh: Bodies Of Mother-Daughter Duo With Slit Throats Recovered From Paddy Fields In Fatehpur

Fatehpur: In a horrific double murder reported from Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her 3-year-old daughter were killed by unidentified assailants by slitting their throats in Malwan area of Fatehpur district. The double murder is believed to have taken place three days ago while the bodies of the mother-daughter duo were recovered by the police on Monday evening.

According to local sources, the matter came to light after Suresh Paswan, a local villager from Bajapur village on Kunwarpur Mughal Road under Malwan police station limits noticed foul smell near his paddy fields on Monday evening. On moving a little further, Paswan found the body of a woman about 30 years old in the field. The body of a 3-year-old girl was also lying nearby as per Paswan.

As Paswan raised an alarm, a crowd of villagers gathered at the spot. In the meantime, a team of police from several police stations led by Bindki CO along with ASP Vijay Shankar Mishra also rushed to the spot for investigation. A forensic team was also called in for examination.

ASP Vijay Shankar Mishra said that the bodies of both were found from the field of Bajapur village on the main road of Kanchi Mor Kunwarpur Mughal Road. The team has collected evidence. The bodies of both have been sent for post-mortem and are being identified. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Police said that the woman was wearing sandals on her feet. Besides, the mother and daughter were wearing new clothes suggesting that they were getting ready to go somewhere. Preliminary investigation has suggested that the mother and daughter were murdered by the killers by slitting their necks with a sharp weapon. According to the police, the double murder took place two to three days ago somewhere else and the bodies were later dumped in the fields by the killers.