Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / state

Trans Woman, Her Adopted Brother Found Dead In Kanpur; Bodies Stuffed In Diwan

Kanpur police probe double murder of trans woman Kajal and her adopted brother Dev after their bodies were found stuffed in a Diwan.

Kanpur police probe double murder of transgender Kajal and her adopted brother Dev after their bodies were found stuffed in a Diwan.
Outer view of the residence in Kanpur where the double murder took place. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 10, 2025 at 10:53 AM IST

1 Min Read

Kanpur: A transgender woman and her brother were killed and their bodies stuffed inside a diwan in Kanpur's Hanumant Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The murders must have occurred several days ago, as the trans woman's mobile phone had been switched off for four days and the bodies had begun to decompose.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Kajal (25) and her adopted brother Dev (12). The incident took place in Khadepur, under the Hanumant Vihar police station area limits. According to preliminary investigations, the assailants also looted the house, leaving belongings scattered all around.

Kajal's mother, Guddi, a resident of Dharamgandpur village in Mainpuri district, told police that Kajal had recently moved into a retired soldier's house in Kanpur on rent and had been shifting her belongings for the past month. Police said that Dev, Guddi's brother's son, whom Kajal had adopted, was living with her and had been enrolled in Class 6 at a local school.

Upon receiving information, DCP South Deependra Nath Chaudhary rushed to the scene. The forensic team was called to collect the evidence from the site. Police began scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and are tracking Kajal's call records. Locals informed police that two youths, identified as Golu and Akash, were frequent visitors to Kajal's residence. The search for the duo is on, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Also Read

  1. Triple Murder On Raksha Bandhan: Man Kills Wife, Two Daughters In Delhi; Absconding
  2. Quack Beaten To Death, Body Buried On Witchcraft Suspicion In Odisha's Gajapati; 8 Suspects Detained

Kanpur: A transgender woman and her brother were killed and their bodies stuffed inside a diwan in Kanpur's Hanumant Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The murders must have occurred several days ago, as the trans woman's mobile phone had been switched off for four days and the bodies had begun to decompose.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Kajal (25) and her adopted brother Dev (12). The incident took place in Khadepur, under the Hanumant Vihar police station area limits. According to preliminary investigations, the assailants also looted the house, leaving belongings scattered all around.

Kajal's mother, Guddi, a resident of Dharamgandpur village in Mainpuri district, told police that Kajal had recently moved into a retired soldier's house in Kanpur on rent and had been shifting her belongings for the past month. Police said that Dev, Guddi's brother's son, whom Kajal had adopted, was living with her and had been enrolled in Class 6 at a local school.

Upon receiving information, DCP South Deependra Nath Chaudhary rushed to the scene. The forensic team was called to collect the evidence from the site. Police began scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and are tracking Kajal's call records. Locals informed police that two youths, identified as Golu and Akash, were frequent visitors to Kajal's residence. The search for the duo is on, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Also Read

  1. Triple Murder On Raksha Bandhan: Man Kills Wife, Two Daughters In Delhi; Absconding
  2. Quack Beaten To Death, Body Buried On Witchcraft Suspicion In Odisha's Gajapati; 8 Suspects Detained

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KANPUR TRANSGENDER MURDERKANPUR TRANSGENDER FOUND DEADKANPUR DOUBLE MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.