Trans Woman, Her Adopted Brother Found Dead In Kanpur; Bodies Stuffed In Diwan

Kanpur: A transgender woman and her brother were killed and their bodies stuffed inside a diwan in Kanpur's Hanumant Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The murders must have occurred several days ago, as the trans woman's mobile phone had been switched off for four days and the bodies had begun to decompose.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Kajal (25) and her adopted brother Dev (12). The incident took place in Khadepur, under the Hanumant Vihar police station area limits. According to preliminary investigations, the assailants also looted the house, leaving belongings scattered all around.

Kajal's mother, Guddi, a resident of Dharamgandpur village in Mainpuri district, told police that Kajal had recently moved into a retired soldier's house in Kanpur on rent and had been shifting her belongings for the past month. Police said that Dev, Guddi's brother's son, whom Kajal had adopted, was living with her and had been enrolled in Class 6 at a local school.

Upon receiving information, DCP South Deependra Nath Chaudhary rushed to the scene. The forensic team was called to collect the evidence from the site. Police began scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and are tracking Kajal's call records. Locals informed police that two youths, identified as Golu and Akash, were frequent visitors to Kajal's residence. The search for the duo is on, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.