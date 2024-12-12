ETV Bharat / state

Double Murder in Bengaluru: Two Arrested For Killing Security Guards Over Personal Dispute

Karnataka police arrested two suspects for allegedly killing two security guards in Yelahanka New Town on Sunday night.

Karnataka police arrested two suspects for allegedly killing two security guards in Yelahanka New Town on Sunday night.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Bengaluru: Two people were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of security guards Vikram Singh and Chhoto Turi in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Yelahanka New Town. The victims, who hailed from Nepal and Bihar respectively, were murdered following a heated dispute that escalated during a party on Sunday night.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sajith VJ of the Northeast Division, the incident took place at a vacant building where the victims worked and resided.

Vikram Singh, employed as a security guard for a private firm, had allegedly been sending messages and making video calls to the girlfriend of one of the accused. Enraged by this, the accused killed the guard, the DCP said.

"The accused planned the attack after being provoked by the repeated messages and calls," DCP Sajith said. "They joined Vikram and Chhoto for a party, during which the argument turned violent. Both victims were attacked with sharp weapons," added the senior police official.

Official sources said that Chhoto Turi, who worked as a driver for a textile company, was an innocent bystander. He reportedly attempted to intervene during the attack on Vikram but was killed to eliminate him as a potential witness.

"Chhoto was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He had no involvement in the dispute," the DCP said.

All individuals involved, including the accused, are from Nepal and were familiar with each other, police said. An investigation into the matter is underway, they said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the suspects joined the victims for a "chicken party" on the night of the incident. Under the influence of alcohol, the argument intensified, culminating in the murders. The victims sustained multiple injuries, sources said.

Read More

  1. Haridwar Double Murder-Suicide: Locals In Shock Over Tragic End To Love Marriage; Police Probe Motive
  2. Maharashtra: Elderly Couple Killed Due To Land Dispute

Bengaluru: Two people were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of security guards Vikram Singh and Chhoto Turi in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Yelahanka New Town. The victims, who hailed from Nepal and Bihar respectively, were murdered following a heated dispute that escalated during a party on Sunday night.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sajith VJ of the Northeast Division, the incident took place at a vacant building where the victims worked and resided.

Vikram Singh, employed as a security guard for a private firm, had allegedly been sending messages and making video calls to the girlfriend of one of the accused. Enraged by this, the accused killed the guard, the DCP said.

"The accused planned the attack after being provoked by the repeated messages and calls," DCP Sajith said. "They joined Vikram and Chhoto for a party, during which the argument turned violent. Both victims were attacked with sharp weapons," added the senior police official.

Official sources said that Chhoto Turi, who worked as a driver for a textile company, was an innocent bystander. He reportedly attempted to intervene during the attack on Vikram but was killed to eliminate him as a potential witness.

"Chhoto was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He had no involvement in the dispute," the DCP said.

All individuals involved, including the accused, are from Nepal and were familiar with each other, police said. An investigation into the matter is underway, they said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the suspects joined the victims for a "chicken party" on the night of the incident. Under the influence of alcohol, the argument intensified, culminating in the murders. The victims sustained multiple injuries, sources said.

Read More

  1. Haridwar Double Murder-Suicide: Locals In Shock Over Tragic End To Love Marriage; Police Probe Motive
  2. Maharashtra: Elderly Couple Killed Due To Land Dispute

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DOUBLE MURDERSECURITY GUARDSYELAHANKADOUBLE MURDER IN BENGALURU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.