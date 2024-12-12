ETV Bharat / state

Double Murder in Bengaluru: Two Arrested For Killing Security Guards Over Personal Dispute

Bengaluru: Two people were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of security guards Vikram Singh and Chhoto Turi in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Yelahanka New Town. The victims, who hailed from Nepal and Bihar respectively, were murdered following a heated dispute that escalated during a party on Sunday night.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sajith VJ of the Northeast Division, the incident took place at a vacant building where the victims worked and resided.

Vikram Singh, employed as a security guard for a private firm, had allegedly been sending messages and making video calls to the girlfriend of one of the accused. Enraged by this, the accused killed the guard, the DCP said.

"The accused planned the attack after being provoked by the repeated messages and calls," DCP Sajith said. "They joined Vikram and Chhoto for a party, during which the argument turned violent. Both victims were attacked with sharp weapons," added the senior police official.