Double Murder In Ballia: Blood-Splattered Bodies Of Elderly Couple Found Outside Their House

Ballia: A double murder occurred on Sunday night in Masoompur village, located in the Khejuri area of Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. Locals found the bodies of a husband and wife, identified as 62-year-old Shyamlal Chaurasia and 50-year-old Basmati Chaurasia, who ran a coaching centre, lying outside their house, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omvir Singh said that upon discovering the bodies lying on the roadside, the villagers immediately alerted the police. The police responded quickly and a team from Khejuri police station, along with the police station in charge of Sikandarpur, arrived at the scene. Forensic experts also collected evidence from the site.

It appears that the couple was killed with a sharp-edged weapon, the SP said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death. The police are still investigating the motive behind the killings. As of now, no clear information about any possible rivalry has been reported, Singh said.

Singh further said that the local police have formed several teams, including SWAT and surveillance units, to investigate the crime. The couple's children, a son and a daughter, who live outside the village, have been informed of the traced incident. Authorities are also working to uncover the identity of the perpetrators and the reasons behind this act.

This murder follows a similar incident that occurred just three days earlier, On February 7, a double murder took place in the Sikandarpur police station area. Anil Yada (42) and his nephew Pankaj (24) were killed in Kharid village, allegedly over a land dispute.

The victims were attacked with sticks and spades, resulting in their deaths, while five others were injured. Police arrested five suspects, including a woman, on February 8. The police continue to investigate both incidents.