Double-decker Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway In Uttar Pradesh; Two Dead, 50 Injured

Etawah: In a tragic accident, two passengers died while 50 others were injured after a double-decker bus overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Thursday.

According to officials, the bus was on its way to Delhi with passengers from Darbhanga in Bihar. While passing through the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, the bus broke the railing of the expressway after the driver reportedly dozed off near Havelian village due to which the bus overturned. Two passengers died in the accident, while at least 50 others were injured. The deceased have been identified as Manoj Kumar Singh, 34, resident of Rampur Deeh Darbhanga and Shahina, a resident of Bardaha in Nepal.

Injured being treated at the hospital after double decker bus overturns in Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

As soon as the information about the accident was received, a team of police from the concerned police station rushed to the spot. The injured have been admitted to Saifai Medical College while the bodies have been taken into custody for post-mortem.

District Magistrate Etawah, SSP, ADM, SDM, UPDA officials also reached the spot. The overturned bus has been removed from the road while police have launched further investigation into the incident.

Road accidents are a major cause of death in Uttar Pradesh with the state reporting over 1.47 lakh accidents in the last five years resulting in the death of over 87,000 people, according to official data.