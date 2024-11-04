Double Cylinder Blast Claims Two Girls In Haryana's Kaithal

Kaithal: Two girls were charred to death and two sustained serious injuries when their house in Guhla Cheeka of Kaithal was gutted following a cylinder explosion. The wounded were taken to the government hospital in Guhla which referred them to Patiala.

Baljeet Singh, a neighbour, said the explosion took place around 4 am, leading to some houses developing cracks while windowpanes of some houses shattered. The simultaneous explosion of two cylinders added to the intensity of the blast. Initially, it was assumed that a cylinder had exploded in a house, later it came to be known that the house had been destroyed.

Locals said the firefighters reached the spot after a delay of an hour. By then the neighbours had managed to pull out the injured trapped under the debris. The police also arrived late on the spot. Two grievously injured girls died on the way to the hospital.

Recently a couple was charred to death inside their house in the Linepara Police Station area of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district late on Saturday night. The three offspring were choking in the smoke and were taken to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment in ICU.

The mortal remains of the couple were sent to Bahadurgarh General Hospital for autopsy. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and police have launched a probe for it.

A fire suddenly engulfed the fateful house in the Chottu Ram Nagar locality when the couple, who hail from Nawada of Bihar, were in slumber. It was too late before they could wake up and their three children who were sleeping in the next room were choking in a thick cloud of smoke.

"I have been living here in a rented house with my son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. My son, Sintu, used to sell vegetables. Everyone slept comfortably at night. Suddenly when I opened my eyes, there was smoke all around. I tried to open the door but it did not open. I jumped out of the roof. Later, I took the help of neighbours. However, by then it was too late. My son and daughter-in-law had died. The children are in critical condition. They are undergoing treatment," Pangon Mahato, father of the deceased, said.