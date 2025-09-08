ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Stays Single Bench Order To Cancel SI Recruitment

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Monday stayed an order of a single bench which had cancelled recruitment of SI of police over alleged paper leak.

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Sanjit Purohit passed the order on an appeal of Vikram Panwar and others. The bench will next hear the case on October 8.

The appellant's advocate Alankrita Sharma said the single bench in its order had asked the state government to prepare a detailed report and send it to the RPSC, while on the other hand it also issued instructions to cancel the recruitment. "It is contradictory. Apart from this, the single bench based its entire decision on the first report of the SOG, Advocate General and the state government which clarified its stance in the second report and said that the recruitment could not be canceled," Sharma said.

She said the single bench did not take notice of the state government's response. The appeal stated when a new recommendation or report is received on top of the old recommendation or report of the state government, then the old one becomes ineffective.