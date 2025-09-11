ETV Bharat / state

Doorless Houses Of Chhattisgarh, A Mark Of The Pardhi Tribe Of Bastar Who Fight Poverty Not Thieves

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 11, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST 2 Min Read

By Tameswar Sinha Kanker (Chhattisgarh): Thirty-five kilometre from Kanker district headquarters when you enter Pardhipara, a small settlement of the local tribal community in Risewada village of Narhar block, you are likely to be confused. For the tribal hamlet with mud walls, thatched roofs, children playing in the open apart, not a single house here has a door, a la Shani Shingnapur. Prod a little on why the hutments have no doors and the Pardhis, once hunters of the forest, say, “We do not have gold or silver. We also do not have anything valuable. All we have are a few clothes and utensils. So who is going to steal those?” asks villager Kalu Ram Netam, explaining why doors are unnecessary. The community now makes a living weaving baskets, mats, and tokri from bamboo. Doorless Houses Of Chhattisgarh, A Mark Of The Pardhi Tribe Of Bastar Who Fight Poverty, Displacement & Neglect (ETV Bharat) There are about 10 houses in Pardhipara, though only six are inhabited by the 34 people, who live here with children and elderly. The tradition of not having doors has been continuing since generations and seemed to be a normal thing for the dwellers. During the visit of ETV Bharat team, women were busy weaving bamboo strips into baskets while men seemed busy readying the material required for the next day’s work.