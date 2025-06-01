ETV Bharat / state

Doon University In Dehradun To Launch Centre for Hindu Studies In 2025-26

Dehradun: The establishment of the Centre for Hindu Studies at the Doon University in Dehradun is getting a positive response from academicians and students as the varsity is set to start the department from the 2025-26 session.

The Uttarakhand government approved the Hindu Studies program at Doon University following a cabinet decision on July 18, 2024. This initiative aligns with similar programs already running at Banaras Hindu University and Delhi University.

Doon University is offering Hindu Studies both as a full Master's degree and as a minor credit course for undergraduate students. The Master's program will admit 20 students in its inaugural batch. To get enrolled in the program, one must have completed graduation with at least 50 per cent marks for the general and OBC categories, or 45 per cent for SC/ST categories.

For undergraduate students pursuing any field - whether science, arts, or commerce - the minor credit course offers 24 credits over 360 hours of study. This means their graduation certificates will include Hindu Studies as an additional qualification.

University Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal said that under this department, not only will there be subjects like Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas and Indian philosophy, but it is being prepared with a 'multi-disciplinary' approach so that students can get a comprehensive understanding.

"Indian knowledge tradition has an important place in national education. It is reflected in the curriculum, but now there is a need to teach and understand it in depth. For this, trained teachers are needed who are well versed in Vedas, Upanishads and philosophy," Dangwal said.