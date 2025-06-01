Doon University In Dehradun To Launch Centre for Hindu Studies In 2025-26

Dehradun: The establishment of the Centre for Hindu Studies at the Doon University in Dehradun is getting a positive response from academicians and students as the varsity is set to start the department from the 2025-26 session.
The Uttarakhand government approved the Hindu Studies program at Doon University following a cabinet decision on July 18, 2024. This initiative aligns with similar programs already running at Banaras Hindu University and Delhi University.
Doon University is offering Hindu Studies both as a full Master's degree and as a minor credit course for undergraduate students. The Master's program will admit 20 students in its inaugural batch. To get enrolled in the program, one must have completed graduation with at least 50 per cent marks for the general and OBC categories, or 45 per cent for SC/ST categories.
For undergraduate students pursuing any field - whether science, arts, or commerce - the minor credit course offers 24 credits over 360 hours of study. This means their graduation certificates will include Hindu Studies as an additional qualification.
University Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal said that under this department, not only will there be subjects like Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas and Indian philosophy, but it is being prepared with a 'multi-disciplinary' approach so that students can get a comprehensive understanding.
"Indian knowledge tradition has an important place in national education. It is reflected in the curriculum, but now there is a need to teach and understand it in depth. For this, trained teachers are needed who are well versed in Vedas, Upanishads and philosophy," Dangwal said.
The Vice-Chancellor added that Hindu Studies are taught in many universities in Europe, which proves the global relevance of this subject. A four-member expert committee has been formed to finalise the format and curriculum of the department, which will visit Doon University on June 3.
Professor HC Purohit, head of the Hindu Studies department at the university, said, “India's cultural heritage has not yet got enough space in education, and this department will become a platform for research and study of those neglected aspects."
Welcoming the move, noted Sanskrit scholar Pandit Subhash Joshi noted it is essential for preserving Indian cultural identity. He expressed concern that young people are increasingly influenced by Western culture while losing touch with their own traditions.
"Our ancient texts contain wisdom about lifestyle, values, and traditions that can benefit today's youth," Joshi said, adding, "This program could gradually influence how students approach life, food habits, language use, and cultural practices."
The entrance exam for admission to the MA Hindu Studies at Doon University will be held on June 22.