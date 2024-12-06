ETV Bharat / state

Don't Throw Trash On Roads: KSRTC Buses To Have Bins, Treatment Plants At Depots

Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when throwing wastes on the roads during bus journeys have become a common sight, the Kerala government has come up with a way to address this habit so as to ensure that the streets remain garbage-free.

The government is moving towards installing bins inside all the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. Also, Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) will be set up in major depots with the assistance of local bodies. A decision in this regard was taken at a recent high-level meeting chaired by Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh and Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.

To begin with, boards will be installed on buses, informing not to throw out trash on roads. The ETPs will come up in almost all major depots, including Thiruvananthapuram, and feasibility of installing mobile ETPs is also being explored. The ministers have instructed officials to investigate the possibilities of reusing water from vehicle washing after treatment.

Next, setting up restrooms in depots was also discussed during the meeting. Local bodies will construct these restrooms at locations designated by KSRTC. They will provide underground Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and arrange mobile STPs to purify wastewater from depots.