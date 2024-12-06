ETV Bharat / state

Don't Throw Trash On Roads: KSRTC Buses To Have Bins, Treatment Plants At Depots

Ministers MB Rajesh and Ganesh Kumar discussed several initiatives to keep streets clean. Detailed project plans have been sought from KSRTC and Suchitwa Mission.

Don't Throw Trash On Roads: KSRTC Buses To Have Bins
File photo of KSRTC buses (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 45 minutes ago

Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when throwing wastes on the roads during bus journeys have become a common sight, the Kerala government has come up with a way to address this habit so as to ensure that the streets remain garbage-free.

The government is moving towards installing bins inside all the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. Also, Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) will be set up in major depots with the assistance of local bodies. A decision in this regard was taken at a recent high-level meeting chaired by Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh and Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.

To begin with, boards will be installed on buses, informing not to throw out trash on roads. The ETPs will come up in almost all major depots, including Thiruvananthapuram, and feasibility of installing mobile ETPs is also being explored. The ministers have instructed officials to investigate the possibilities of reusing water from vehicle washing after treatment.

Next, setting up restrooms in depots was also discussed during the meeting. Local bodies will construct these restrooms at locations designated by KSRTC. They will provide underground Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and arrange mobile STPs to purify wastewater from depots.

In order to encourage waste management initiatives, depots with adequate facilities will receive a 'Green Leaf' rating from the Suchitwa Mission.

The meeting was held after inspections were conducted by KSRTC and Suchitwa Mission at 69 of the 93 depots. Inspections at the remaining depots will be completed soon.

At the high-level meeting, the ministers have also directed KSRTC and Suchitwa Mission to prepare a detailed outline of the projects that can be implemented in each depot by December 20.

Read more

  1. Turning Waste Into Wealth: How Kashmir's 'Garbage Man' Is Growing Saffron From Trash
  2. Unique Initiative By India’s 1st Garbage Cafe Cut Down Plastic Waste By 66 Tonnes in 4 Years

Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when throwing wastes on the roads during bus journeys have become a common sight, the Kerala government has come up with a way to address this habit so as to ensure that the streets remain garbage-free.

The government is moving towards installing bins inside all the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. Also, Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) will be set up in major depots with the assistance of local bodies. A decision in this regard was taken at a recent high-level meeting chaired by Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh and Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.

To begin with, boards will be installed on buses, informing not to throw out trash on roads. The ETPs will come up in almost all major depots, including Thiruvananthapuram, and feasibility of installing mobile ETPs is also being explored. The ministers have instructed officials to investigate the possibilities of reusing water from vehicle washing after treatment.

Next, setting up restrooms in depots was also discussed during the meeting. Local bodies will construct these restrooms at locations designated by KSRTC. They will provide underground Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and arrange mobile STPs to purify wastewater from depots.

In order to encourage waste management initiatives, depots with adequate facilities will receive a 'Green Leaf' rating from the Suchitwa Mission.

The meeting was held after inspections were conducted by KSRTC and Suchitwa Mission at 69 of the 93 depots. Inspections at the remaining depots will be completed soon.

At the high-level meeting, the ministers have also directed KSRTC and Suchitwa Mission to prepare a detailed outline of the projects that can be implemented in each depot by December 20.

Read more

  1. Turning Waste Into Wealth: How Kashmir's 'Garbage Man' Is Growing Saffron From Trash
  2. Unique Initiative By India’s 1st Garbage Cafe Cut Down Plastic Waste By 66 Tonnes in 4 Years

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KSRTCKSRTC BUSES TO HAVE BINSSTREETS CLEANKERALA GOVT MOVES FOR CLEAN STREETS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.