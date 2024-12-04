ETV Bharat / state

Don't Answer Calls From These Numbers: List Released By Hyderabad Cybercrime Police

Hyderabad Cybercrime Police on Tuesday released a list of phone numbers and area codes connected to fraudulent calls.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 44 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police have cautioned people against answering calls from suspicious international numbers and area codes. A statement issued on Tuesday highlighted several phone numbers and country codes linked to potential cyber fraud.

Phone numbers that have been flagged:

+94777 455913

+37127913091

+56322553736

+37052529259

+255901130460

This apart, calls from area codes such as +371 (Latvia), +375 (Belarus), +381 (Serbia), +563 (Iowa), +370 (Lithuania), and +255 (Tanzania) should also be avoided.

How the scam works:

Calls from these numbers may be for a very short duration and get disconnected after ringing a few times, tempting one to call back. Cybercrime officials have warned that answering calls from these numbers can lead to severe consequences.

Responding to these calls may lead to:

  • Data theft: Your contact list, banking details and other sensitive information could be accessed within seconds.
  • Financial loss: Fraudsters may exploit your SIM card to make calls, which could leave you liable for hefty bills.
  • Criminal implications: Pressing certain keys, such as "Chi 90" or "Chi 09," as instructed by the scammers, could enable unauthorised access to your SIM card, potentially implicating you in illegal activities.

Precautions:

  • Avoid answering or returning calls from unknown international numbers.
  • Be cautious of requests to press specific keys during calls.
  • Report any suspicious calls to your local cybercrime authorities immediately.
  • Stay vigilant and help spread awareness to protect against such scams.

