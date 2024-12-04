ETV Bharat / state

Donation To Rajasthan's Sanwaliaji Temple Crosses Rs 19 Crore During Monthly Fair

The gift amount to the Sanwalia Seth Temple has reached 19 crores in three phases, with silver and gold donations yet to be counted.

Donation To Rajasthan's Sanwaliaji Temple Crosses Rs 19 Crore During Monthly Fair
Shri Sanwalia Seth Temple (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Chittorgarh: Rajasthan’s famous Krishna Dham Sanwaliaji Temple in this city of the Mewar region has received more than Rs. 19 crore of donations during the two-day monthly fair of Lord Sanwalia Seth. A large number of devotees thronged the temple and donated generously to the temple.

The fair is held on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi and Amavasya and attracts devotees from all over the country.

According to the management body of the temple, the counting of the offerings, which began after the Rajbhog Aarti, revealed a whopping amount of Rs 19 crore 22 lakh 55 thousand. This is the largest donation the temple has received so far from its donation boxes.

The counting was done in three phases, with Rs 11 crore 34 lakh 75 thousand yielded in the first phase, Rs 3 crore 60 lakh in the second phase, and Rs. 4 crore 27 lakh 80 thousand in the third phase.

According to the temple board member, Mamtesh Sharma, the counting process was done in the presence of top officials of the temple and employees of the regional bank. “We are yet to weigh gold and silver donations, along with the counting of cash and money orders received as gifts,” he said.

Expressing happiness over the generous offering, the temple administration thanked the devotees. “We will use this donation received for the development and maintenance of the temple, as well as for social and charitable works,” he said.

TAGGED:

