Dombivli Shocker: Woman Dies After Falling From 3rd floor While Talking With Friend

Dombivli (Maharashtra): In a shocking incident, a woman died after falling from the third floor while talking with a friend here on July 16. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.

CCTV footage of a woman falling down from third floor of a building in Dombivli (ETV Bharat)

In the video, the deceased's friend Bunty is seen putting his hand around her neck. After this, the deceased identified as Gudiyadevi Manish Kumar suddenly lost her balance and fell from the third floor.

Bunty rushed to the ground floor of the building and took her to a nearby hospital but the doctors there declared her dead on arrival. Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kabadne of the Manpada Police Station said that the incident took place in a building called Globe Slate in the Vikas Naka area of ​​Dombivli East on the Kalyan-Sheel road in the Thane district.

"We have registered a case of culpable homicide against the deceased's friend at the Manpada police station. We have collected the CCTV footage and a probe is underway. The deceased woman was working as a cleaner in an office in this building. She resided in the Pisavli area of ​​Dombivli East. She is survived by a son and a daughter," added Kadbane.

A pall of gloom descended on the entire area where Gudiyadevi resided. She was later cremated.