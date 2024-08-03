ETV Bharat / state

Six Dogs Found Tied and Stuffed in Sacks Rescued; Two Men Booked

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly tying and stuffing six dogs in sacks, whom they planned to dump into a river in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Satna city on Thursday, and it came to light after two passersby spotted the dogs being transported in an e-rickshaw.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta said a video surfaced on social media in which a man shooting the clip was heard saying that the dogs were tied and stuffed into sacks and were about to be thrown into the Satna River. Taking cognizance of the video, he directed the officials to take action in this regard, he said.