ETV Bharat / state

Six Dogs Found Tied and Stuffed in Sacks Rescued; Two Men Booked

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 3, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

Police have filed a case against two men who were caught tying and stuffing six dogs into sacks with the intention of dumping them into the Satna River. The incident was exposed when passersby heard the dog's cries and intervened, forcing the perpetrators to stop.

Police have filed a case against two men who were caught tying and stuffing six dogs into sacks with the intention of dumping them into the Satna River. The incident was exposed when passersby heard the dog's cries and intervened, forcing the perpetrators to stop.
Representative Image (ANI)

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly tying and stuffing six dogs in sacks, whom they planned to dump into a river in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Satna city on Thursday, and it came to light after two passersby spotted the dogs being transported in an e-rickshaw.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta said a video surfaced on social media in which a man shooting the clip was heard saying that the dogs were tied and stuffed into sacks and were about to be thrown into the Satna River. Taking cognizance of the video, he directed the officials to take action in this regard, he said.

Kotwali police station in-charge Shankhdhar Dwivedi said, "Two persons riding a motorcycle grew suspicious after hearing the cries of dogs from inside the sacks being carried in an e-rickshaw. They forced the driver to stop the vehicle and open the sacks, in which they found six dogs."

The accused, Nandu Banshkar and Pradeep Banshkar planned to throw these dogs into the river, he said, adding that a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered and action was being taken.

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly tying and stuffing six dogs in sacks, whom they planned to dump into a river in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Satna city on Thursday, and it came to light after two passersby spotted the dogs being transported in an e-rickshaw.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta said a video surfaced on social media in which a man shooting the clip was heard saying that the dogs were tied and stuffed into sacks and were about to be thrown into the Satna River. Taking cognizance of the video, he directed the officials to take action in this regard, he said.

Kotwali police station in-charge Shankhdhar Dwivedi said, "Two persons riding a motorcycle grew suspicious after hearing the cries of dogs from inside the sacks being carried in an e-rickshaw. They forced the driver to stop the vehicle and open the sacks, in which they found six dogs."

The accused, Nandu Banshkar and Pradeep Banshkar planned to throw these dogs into the river, he said, adding that a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered and action was being taken.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DOGS TIED STUFFED IN SACKS IN MPSATNA DOGS TIED IN SACKMP DOGS TIED STUFFED IN SACKS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.