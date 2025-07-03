Muzaffarpur: When it comes to solving crime cases, the dog squad of Muzaffarpur Police has an envious record. These canines are a real asset for the police when there is a case of murder or some other heinous crime. These dogs have ensured that the criminals land behind bars in many cases.

The team comprising Mala, Mark, Tyson, Tony and Pubg have been trained at top police training academies in Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Bhopal. These Labradors are groomed to pick up scents from the crime scenes and quite often provide the most important leads to the police. They are referred to as the ‘Third Eye’ of the police.

These dogs undergo a stringent daily routine that involves a 5 km run besides the drill for sniffing and command training. They are fed a special diet that involves milk and bread in the morning, eggs and chicken in the daytime, along with mutton and rice in the evening.

Dog Squad Of Muzaffarpur Police Is A Boon For Solving Crime Cases (ETV Bharat)

They have individual handlers for them who monitor their well-being and behaviour. Unit in charge Pankaj Mahtha, who is also Mala’s handler, pointed out, “These are not mere dogs but active members of our investigation team. They are taken to the site of the crime and at times provide surprising inputs.” Five-year-old Mala was earlier posted in Patna. This Labrador was trained in Hyderabad and has helped solve dozens of cases.

“She was purchased at a very young age. She has a strong smelling power and follows the criminals by picking up their smell at the crime scene. She can easily reach a criminal if he is within the range of a couple of kilometres,” disclosed Mahtha.

Muzaffarpur Dog Squad member (ETV Bharat)

He disclosed that Mala had been instrumental in solving YouTuber Gaurav Kumar’s murder case in Chajan village. She led the cops to the house of the accused by just smelling a scarf. She had also provided an important lead in solving the Jayprakash murder case of Sahjanand Colony.

Tyson has solved murder cases. Prominent among these was the murder of an old man in Meenapur, where he had led the cops to the house of the accused. His forte is detecting narcotics. On the other hand, Mark and Pubg excel in sniffing explosives. They have been stationed at the election rallies and VVIP events. Mark had shot to limelight after sniffing a suspicious bag in an area under Ahiyapur Police Station.

A dog from the dog squad of Muzaffarpur (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Tony has earned the reputation of being a sworn enemy of the liquor mafia. Officials disclosed that there are certain breeds of dogs that are recruited in the dog squads of security forces. They have peculiar qualities like tracking, sniffing explosives and also attacking that are helpful in detecting cases.

German Shepherds are useful in tracking, patrolling and nabbing criminals. Meanwhile, Labrador Retrievers excel in sniffing explosives and drugs. On the other hand, Dobermans are good at attacking and are used in patrolling and security arrangements.

Belgian Malinois are known for their mental agility and quick response. They come in handy in special security apparatus. Bloodhounds excel in their sniffing capabilities and are often used for tracking down criminals. Bihar Police mainly utilise the services of German Shepherds and Labradors, of which a proper service book is maintained.

Officials disclosed that the average career of a trained dog is 8 to 10 years during which it can carry out more than 150 tracking missions while helping out with more than 50 bomb detections and more than 50 murder leads.

The sniffing prowess of these dogs often leads to working out some of the most complex cases. This is because they have more than 300 sniffing cells as compared to a mere five million in humans.

These dogs retire at the age of around 10 years, after which they are available for adoption. The Police Department honours them on various occasions just like their human components.

At any given point of time there are at least four to six dogs in the dog squad of Muzaffarpur Police. They help in solving cases of heinous crime, but of late their services are being used in solving cases related to narcotics. Most of these canines have been brought from the training centres at Patna and Jhansi.

Read More