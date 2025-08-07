ETV Bharat Impact: Headmaster, Teacher Suspended After Dog-Licked Food Served To Students In MDM At Chhattisgarh School

Balodabazar: Raising serious concerns over implementation of Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme, food licked by a stray dog was served to students at the Government Pre-Secondary School in Lachhanpur village under Palari block of Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district. Not only this, as many as 84 children were quietly given anti-rabies injections to brush the matter under the carpet.
As per latest update, the concerned school's incharge headmaster and a teacher have been placed under suspension, while three other teachers also faced action over alleged negligence and attempts to supress the matter.
While the incident took place on July 28, 2025, the issue came to light after ETV Bharat reported it on August 2.
It was alleged that some students saw a stray dog licking the vegetable curry that was kept near the school kitchen. Shockingly, despite being aware of this, the cook and the in-charge head teacher allegedly served the same food to the children and tried to hide the matter.
Following complaints from concerned parents, 84 children were quietly given anti-rabies injections, but the school reportedly did not inform the department immediately.
When ETV Bharat reported the issue on August 2, officials of the education department began an inquiry. As per the orders of the district education officer, a team visited the school and confirmed the allegations after a preliminary investigation.
Subsequently, based on the findings, Jai Laxmi Self Help Group, which was handling the mid-day meal, was removed.
Meanwhile, the High Court of Chhattisgarh also took cognisance and sought a response of the administration in this regard.
On Wednesday (August 6), the district Collector suspended the school's in-charge headmaster Netram Giri and a teacher Vedprakash Patel. Moreover, annual salary increment of three other teachers including LB Ravilal Sahu, LB Nemichand Baghel and LB Nampyari Dhruv has been stopped for dereliction of duty.
