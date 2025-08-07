ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Headmaster, Teacher Suspended After Dog-Licked Food Served To Students In MDM At Chhattisgarh School

Balodabazar: Raising serious concerns over implementation of Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme, food licked by a stray dog was served to students at the Government Pre-Secondary School in Lachhanpur village under Palari block of Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district. Not only this, as many as 84 children were quietly given anti-rabies injections to brush the matter under the carpet.

As per latest update, the concerned school's incharge headmaster and a teacher have been placed under suspension, while three other teachers also faced action over alleged negligence and attempts to supress the matter.

While the incident took place on July 28, 2025, the issue came to light after ETV Bharat reported it on August 2.

It was alleged that some students saw a stray dog licking the vegetable curry that was kept near the school kitchen. Shockingly, despite being aware of this, the cook and the in-charge head teacher allegedly served the same food to the children and tried to hide the matter.

Following complaints from concerned parents, 84 children were quietly given anti-rabies injections, but the school reportedly did not inform the department immediately.