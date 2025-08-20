ETV Bharat / state

Dog-Licked Food Served To Children At Chhattisgarh School: HC Orders Rs 25K Compensation For Each Student

HC ordered that all the 84 children who ate the dog-licked food and were later given anti-rabies injections should be given Rs 25,000 compensation each.

Chhattisgarh High Court (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST

Balodabazar/Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has ordered Rs 25,000 compensation each for 84 children of Government Pre-Secondary School in Lachhanpur village under Palari block of Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district, who were served food licked by a stray dog and later given anti-rabies injections quietly.

After ETV Bharat reported the matter on August 2, the concerned school's incharge headmaster and a teacher were placed under suspension, while three other teachers also faced action over alleged negligence and attempts to supress the matter.

Hearing the matter on Tuesday, a division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice BD Guru raised serious questions over the report submitted by the Collector and the action taken by the Education Department. The High Court then ordered that all 84 children who consumed the food and were later given anti-rabies injections should each receive Rs 25,000 as compensation, informed Rakesh Sharma, incharge District Education Officer (DEO) of Balodabazar.

On July 28, the cook prepared mid-day meal for the school and kept the containers in the kitchen. This is when a stray dog entered kitchen and ate a little from the vegetable curry. Shockingly, despite being aware of this, the cook and the in-charge head teacher allegedly served the same food to the children and tried to hide the matter. Following complaints from concerned parents, 84 children were quietly given anti-rabies injections, but the school reportedly did not inform the department immediately.

It is only after ETV Bharat brought the issue to light, that officials of the education department began an inquiry. Subsequently, as per orders of district Collector Deepak Soni, a team of officials visited the school and confirmed the allegations after a preliminary investigation.

Following this, Jai Laxmi Self Help Group, which was handling the mid-day meal, was removed.

Later on August 5, the district Collector suspended the school's in-charge headmaster Netram Giri and a teacher Vedprakash Patel. Moreover, annual salary increment of three other teachers including LB Ravilal Sahu, LB Nemichand Baghel and LB Nampyari Dhruv has been stopped for dereliction of duty. A day later, on August 6, cluster coordinator Yogesh Kumar Patel was also found guilty of negligence as, officials said, he did not inform the higher authorities about the incident when he was supposed to.

