Dog Gets Residence Certificate In Patna, Probe Ordered

Patna: Officials of Patna were taken aback when they came across a residence certificate of a dog. Investigations revealed that the supporting documents uploaded for the certificate were of a woman residing in Delhi. The circle officer, Masaurhi has ordered an investigation into the matter.

The residence certificate, issued from the Bihar RTPS's portal of Masaurhi Zone Office, carries the digital signature of Murari Chauhan, revenue officer of Masaurhi Zone Office. The authenticity of the certificate has put the entire system under the scanner, raising questions on how the tampering occurred.

The certificate (number BRCCO/2025/15933581) has a picture of a dog and his name is 'Dog Babu'. The address is mentioned as Mohalla Kaulichak, Ward No 15, Nagar Parishad Masaurhi.

Residence certificate of dog

A residence certificate confirms that an individual resides in a particular place. This certificate is usually required for justifying one's residency for a specific period or accessing some local services. In order to obtain a residence certificate a person needs to apply through the government portal and provide proof of residence like Aadhar Card, voter ID, birth certificate or school leaving certificate. The documents are uploaded online and the certificate is issued after verification. The certificate can be downloaded online or collected from designated office.

Officials said it seems that the certificate was issued as per the usual process following verification as it has the revenue officer's digital signature, which can't be done without his dongle. The question that arises is who used the dongle and how, they added.

On probing into the certificate number, it was found that the supporting documents uploaded with the application form belonged to a woman from Delhi. Aadhar Card and documents of her husband were also uploaded. It clearly appears that someone has tampered with the system, officials said.

Prabhat Ranjan, Circle Officer, Nagar Parishad Masaurhi said that an FIR will be lodged in this connection and action will be taken against whoever is involved. "This is not a joke but a serious case of tampering with the government's system and documents. It will be probed as to how the dongle of the revenue officer was misused. An investigation has already been ordered and further action will be taken against those involved," Ranjan said.