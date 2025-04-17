Dog Eats Body Outside Postmortem House In Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, Probe Ordered

Badaun: A gross official negligence has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, where a dog tore an unclaimed body outside the post-mortem house while the staff and police personnel were allegedly busy chatting.

The incident took place in Bhagirathi Kachla Ganga Ghat of the Ujhani Kotwali area of ​​the district. A video of the disturbing occurrence went viral, triggering outrage. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Brijesh Kumar Singh directed the concerned Circle Officer (CO), Ujhani, Shakti Singh, to investigate the matter and submit his report.

The incident also puts a spotlight on the plight of the post-mortem facility, especially the “defunct freezers” and “mismanagement” of staff, including security personnel.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the policemen and staff members present in the house were unaware of the dog’s act, as they were busy talking to each other and did not even notice that a stray dog was feeding on the body kept there.

“A passerby made a video of the incident and shared it on social media, which shocked the people and attracted sharp criticism for the administration,” they said.

According to officials, the body was found four days ago at Kachla Ganga Ghat and was kept in the mortuary by the police for a post-mortem. “The unidentified body was sent to the postmortem house for a detailed investigation. After the autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, the postmortem, the body was handed over to the policemen on duty, who kept it in the open,” they said.

Locals claimed that the body was several days old and was stinking. “The deployed policemen left the body in the open and started talking while standing far away. During this, a dog came there and started scratching and tearing it. The act continued for at least 10 minutes,” they said.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, SSP handed over the investigation of the entire case to CO Ujhani. “The necessary action will be taken in the case after the detailed investigation is completed,” he said.