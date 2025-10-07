Dog Bites Artist During Street Play On Strays In Kerala, Video Goes Viral
The incident highlights the growing danger posed by stray dogs in Kerala even as awareness campaigns continue.
October 7, 2025
Kannur: In what seemed to be an ironic turn, an artist was bitten by a stray dog during his performance at a street play to generate awareness against menace of street dogs in Mayyil of Kerala's Kannur district on Monday.
The incident took place when P Radhakrishnan, a native of Kandakkai and a popular theatre artist, was performing at a solo play 'Pekaalam' that was being staged at the Krishnapilla Memorial Library in Kandakkai at around 8 pm.
Just minutes after the performance began, a black dog reportedly barked its way onto the stage and bit Radhakrishnan on his right leg before fleeing the scene.
At that moment, Radhakrishnan was enacting a scene where children were attacked by stray dogs and a barking sound effect was played on the microphone. “The sound effects portrayed a child being attacked by stray dogs and that’s exactly when a dog ran in and bit me,” said Radhakrishnan.
A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed a dog attacking the actor on stage with a barking sound being played through the microphone. A spectator is seen charging at the dog with a slipper but the damage was already done.
Despite being bitten, the actor did not leave the stage or stop his performance. The audience, unaware of what had actually happened, assumed the dog was part of the play.
"People thought the dog’s entry was scripted. Beyond the play, what we saw was the harsh reality of Kerala’s stray dog menace," Radhakrishnan explained.
He endured the pain for nearly 10 minutes and completed the play before informing the organisers. Once the truth emerged, the audience was shocked and concerned. Radhakrishnan was treated at Pariyaram Medical College and Hospital and has since started his vaccination course. Radhakrishnan, an active theatre performer, has staged 'Pekaalam' five times so far.
The incident has once again highlighted the growing danger posed by stray dogs across the state, even as awareness campaigns continue.
There has been a sharp rise in stray dog attacks across Kerala. According to data tabled in the state assembly, 3.16 lakh cases of stray dog attacks were reported in 2024 alone and 26 deaths were linked to rabies infections during the same period. Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of dog bite cases with 50,870 incidents, followed by Kollam with 37,618 cases.
