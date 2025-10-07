ETV Bharat / state

Dog Bites Artist During Street Play On Strays In Kerala, Video Goes Viral

Kannur: In what seemed to be an ironic turn, an artist was bitten by a stray dog during his performance at a street play to generate awareness against menace of street dogs in Mayyil of Kerala's Kannur district on Monday.

The incident took place when P Radhakrishnan, a native of Kandakkai and a popular theatre artist, was performing at a solo play 'Pekaalam' that was being staged at the Krishnapilla Memorial Library in Kandakkai at around 8 pm.

Just minutes after the performance began, a black dog reportedly barked its way onto the stage and bit Radhakrishnan on his right leg before fleeing the scene.

At that moment, Radhakrishnan was enacting a scene where children were attacked by stray dogs and a barking sound effect was played on the microphone. “The sound effects portrayed a child being attacked by stray dogs and that’s exactly when a dog ran in and bit me,” said Radhakrishnan.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed a dog attacking the actor on stage with a barking sound being played through the microphone. A spectator is seen charging at the dog with a slipper but the damage was already done.