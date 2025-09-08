ETV Bharat / state

Rabid Dog Attack: 11 Visually Impaired Kids Among 15 Injured In Karnataka's Bagalkote

Bagalkote: A stray rabid dog bit around 15 people, including 11 children from a school for the visually impaired, in Bagalkot city of Karnataka on Monday. The children were seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital, Bagalkote, for treatment.

On Sunday, dogs had bitten a few children and this morning, a total of 11 students from the Sanjeevini School for the Blind near Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Navanagar were injured in the attack.

Locals are worried as 15 people were injured in dog attack cases on a single day today. They have appealed to the APMC management to take appropriate action as there has been a sharp increase in stray dogs in the area.