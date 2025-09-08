Rabid Dog Attack: 11 Visually Impaired Kids Among 15 Injured In Karnataka's Bagalkote
Ten people have been discharged but remaining five, who were severely wounded, are undergoing treatment at Bagalkote district hospital.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
Bagalkote: A stray rabid dog bit around 15 people, including 11 children from a school for the visually impaired, in Bagalkot city of Karnataka on Monday. The children were seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital, Bagalkote, for treatment.
On Sunday, dogs had bitten a few children and this morning, a total of 11 students from the Sanjeevini School for the Blind near Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Navanagar were injured in the attack.
Locals are worried as 15 people were injured in dog attack cases on a single day today. They have appealed to the APMC management to take appropriate action as there has been a sharp increase in stray dogs in the area.
District surgeon Dr Mahesh said 15 people, including 11 children, who were bitten by a stray dog near the bus stand had come for treatment. It is possible that all were bitten by the same dog, he said adding, the nature of the wound suggests that it could be a rabid dog.
According to Dr Mahesh, the wound appears to be a category 3 bite, which involves single or multiple transdermal bites or scratches. "Bites classified as category 3 are considered serious due to its potential health risk. We have administered a tetanus injection and a rabies vaccine to the injured. Among 15 who came to the hospital, 10 were discharged after treatment but five were seriously injured and were admitted. They are presently undergoing treatment," Dr Mahesh said.
Hemavati, a teacher of Sanjeevini School for the Blind, said the number of stray dogs near the school has increased. Even though the visually impaired children are in their own homes, stray dogs roaming around in the area bite them, she said. Hemavati has urged the local administration and the government to take appropriate action and protect them from dog attacks.
