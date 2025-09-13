ETV Bharat / state

Doda MLA Mehraj Malik's Lawyer To File Case in JK High Court Against His Arrest

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The lawyer of the incarcerated Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Doda, Mehraj Malik will soon file a case in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir for his release.

The lawyer recently gathered the dossier and is studying the case before filing it in the High Court. Talking to ETV Bharat, Malik's lawyer Advocate Sheikh Shakeel said he has received the documents and his team is examining it. "We will meet in the evening to deliberate on the case and after that will decide on when the case can be filed in the High Court."

He said so far he has found that the case is 'very weak' and will not stand in the court of law.

The case pertains to Malik, who was elected by the voters of Doda constituency during last year's Assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir held after a gap of 10 years. Malik was slapped with Public Safety Act by the district magistrate Doda after 18 FIRs and 10 daily diaries were registered against him in different police stations since 2014.

The MLA has been accused of being an 'imminent threat to public order in the district and provoking people, especially youth, and using abusive language against officials. Malik’s arrest under PSA has widely been condemned in the political circles across Jammu and Kashmir with elected representatives of ruling National Conference and few Opposition leaders like Sajad Lone and Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra condemning it.