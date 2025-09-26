Doda Locals Condemn Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta For Blaming Them For Violence In UT
Doda residents strongly reject Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta’s claim linking them to Ladakh violence, terming it an attack on the livelihood of local labourers.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 26, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
Jammu: Residents of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir have strongly rejected the claim by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kavinder Gupta, suggesting a role of individuals from Doda and Nepal for the violence in Ladakh. They also termed it an attack on the livelihood of Chenab Valley labourers working in the region.
Speaking to a news channel, Gupta blamed a “planned conspiracy” behind the recent violence in Ladakh and cited the presence of injured individuals from Doda and Nepal.
In response, the locals of Doda condemned the statement and denounced it as damaging to their livelihood. “Hundreds of labourers from the Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir work in different areas of Ladakh to earn their livelihood, and they have never been involved in any kind of violence or wrongdoing in the union territory. So, demonising the whole area will hurt their livelihood,” they said.
Former minister and senior Congress leader from Chenab Valley, GM Saroori, said that people of Doda had nothing to do with whatever was going on in Ladakh. “People of Ladakh are demanding their rights from the government of India, and thousands of Ladakhis participated in the protest. Therefore, blaming the handful of people from Doda for violence is aimed at snatching their livelihood,” he told ETV Bharat.
In an interview with an NDTV journalist, Gupta had said, as quoted by the journalist, “Many of those injured in protests are outsiders from Nepal and Doda. Investigations are to be carried out on the conspiracy behind the mob violence.”
There is a strong resentment among the general public of Doda district over this statement of LG Gupta, and they have expressed displeasure over it.
“I was shocked to hear the speech where LG Kavinder Gupta Ji said what happened in Ladakh is because of Nepal and Doda people. I'd like to clarify that in Jammu and Kashmir, we're known for being polite and friendly. We always show respect. Some labourers are working hard to support their families there. I request that they not be involved in this. We people of Doda are peaceful and calm,” a netizen from Doda, Murad Mirza, posted on Facebook.
Another native of the district, Yasir Shafi Matto, wrote on his Facebook page, “Why blame the people of Doda and Nepal to tarnish an indigenous cause of the people of Ladakh? And why should LG Kavinder Gupta blame the people of Doda for his own administrative failure?"
On September 24, four people had died and dozens of others got injured in Leh when some members of the mob resorted to arson, stone throwing and violent protest, and police had to impose a curfew to bring the situation under control.
