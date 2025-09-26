ETV Bharat / state

Doda Locals Condemn Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta For Blaming Them For Violence In UT

Jammu: Residents of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir have strongly rejected the claim by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kavinder Gupta, suggesting a role of individuals from Doda and Nepal for the violence in Ladakh. They also termed it an attack on the livelihood of Chenab Valley labourers working in the region.

Speaking to a news channel, Gupta blamed a “planned conspiracy” behind the recent violence in Ladakh and cited the presence of injured individuals from Doda and Nepal.

In response, the locals of Doda condemned the statement and denounced it as damaging to their livelihood. “Hundreds of labourers from the Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir work in different areas of Ladakh to earn their livelihood, and they have never been involved in any kind of violence or wrongdoing in the union territory. So, demonising the whole area will hurt their livelihood,” they said.

Former minister and senior Congress leader from Chenab Valley, GM Saroori, said that people of Doda had nothing to do with whatever was going on in Ladakh. “People of Ladakh are demanding their rights from the government of India, and thousands of Ladakhis participated in the protest. Therefore, blaming the handful of people from Doda for violence is aimed at snatching their livelihood,” he told ETV Bharat.

In an interview with an NDTV journalist, Gupta had said, as quoted by the journalist, “Many of those injured in protests are outsiders from Nepal and Doda. Investigations are to be carried out on the conspiracy behind the mob violence.”