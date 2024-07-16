ETV Bharat / state

Doda Attack: Chronology Of Terror Strikes In Jammu Region Since January 1 This Year

Security personnel conduct a search operation following the recent encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces, in Doda. ( ANI )

Jammu: Twelve security personnel, including an Army captain, and 10 civilians died in terror attacks while 55 people were injured and five terrorists killed since January 1 in the Jammu region which has recently seen a surge in terror incidents, particularly in border districts.

Following is a chronology of terror incidents in the region:

July 2024

July 15: Four army personnel, including an officer, killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Doda district.

July 8: Five army personnel killed and as many injured in a terrorist ambush in Kathua district.

July 7: An army personnel injured in terrorist attack on a security post in Rajouri district.