Doda Attack: Chronology Of Terror Strikes In Jammu Region Since January 1 This Year

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

Four Army personnel, including a captain, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Jammu region has recently seen a surge in terror incidents, particularly in border districts. Here is a chronology of terror attacks that took place in the region so far this year.

Security personnel conduct a search operation following the recent encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces, in Doda.
Security personnel conduct a search operation following the recent encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces, in Doda. (ANI)

Jammu: Twelve security personnel, including an Army captain, and 10 civilians died in terror attacks while 55 people were injured and five terrorists killed since January 1 in the Jammu region which has recently seen a surge in terror incidents, particularly in border districts.

Following is a chronology of terror incidents in the region:

July 2024

July 15: Four army personnel, including an officer, killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Doda district.

July 8: Five army personnel killed and as many injured in a terrorist ambush in Kathua district.

July 7: An army personnel injured in terrorist attack on a security post in Rajouri district.

June 2024

June 26: Three foreign terrorists killed in a gunfight in Doda district.

June 12: A policeman injured in a terrorist attack in Doda district.

June 11/12: Two foreign terrorists and a CRPF jawan killed in a gunfight in Kathua district. Five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and a Special Police Officer injured in a terrorist attack in Doda district.

June 9: Nine pilgrims killed and 42 injured in a terrorist attack on a bus in Reasi district.

May 2024

May 4: One IAF personnel killed and five injured in a terrorist attack in Poonch district.

April 2024:

April 28: A village defence guard killed in an encounter with terrorists in Udhampur district.

April 22: A government employee shot dead by terrorists in Rajouri district.

