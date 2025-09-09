ETV Bharat / state

Three Doctors Suspended For Their Role In Srushti Fertility Centre Case

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended three government doctors for their alleged involvement in irregularities linked to the Secunderabad-based Universal Srushti Fertility Centre case, which is presently under investigation.

The suspended doctors include Dr Vasupalli Ravi, head of the department of Anesthesia at Andhra Medical College, Dr P Ushadevi, associate professor of Gynecology at Andhra Medical College and Dr A Vidyullatha, assistant professor of Pediatrics at Government Medical College, Srikakulam.

The case relates to serious allegations of illegal fertility practices and violations in assisted reproductive services carried out at the centre. The suspension of the three doctors followed their arrest by Telangana Police on August 9, sparking widespread discussion over the delay in action by the Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department.

Minister Orders Action

Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav has ordered immediate disciplinary measures after inquiring into the circumstances. Acting on his instructions, the Medical and Health Department issued suspension orders for all three doctors.