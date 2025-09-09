Three Doctors Suspended For Their Role In Srushti Fertility Centre Case
Andhra Pradesh health officials said Telangana Police arrested the three doctors on August 9 but officially communicated to them on August 28.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended three government doctors for their alleged involvement in irregularities linked to the Secunderabad-based Universal Srushti Fertility Centre case, which is presently under investigation.
The suspended doctors include Dr Vasupalli Ravi, head of the department of Anesthesia at Andhra Medical College, Dr P Ushadevi, associate professor of Gynecology at Andhra Medical College and Dr A Vidyullatha, assistant professor of Pediatrics at Government Medical College, Srikakulam.
The case relates to serious allegations of illegal fertility practices and violations in assisted reproductive services carried out at the centre. The suspension of the three doctors followed their arrest by Telangana Police on August 9, sparking widespread discussion over the delay in action by the Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department.
Minister Orders Action
Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav has ordered immediate disciplinary measures after inquiring into the circumstances. Acting on his instructions, the Medical and Health Department issued suspension orders for all three doctors.
Officials explained that the suspension was delayed because details regarding the arrest and judicial custody of the doctors were formally communicated by Telangana Police only on August 28. They also clarified that the doctors had abstained themselves from duty even before the irregularities surfaced, and repeated attempts by their respective college principals to contact them were unsuccessful.
Background of the Case
The alleged irregularities at Universal Srushti Fertility Centre came to light after complaints were lodged regarding its operations. Investigators found that several medical professionals, including the three Andhra Pradesh doctors, were allegedly associated with illegal surrogacy and baby-selling activities in violation of established guidelines and exploitation of vulnerable couples seeking fertility treatments.
The arrests in Secunderabad triggered questions about accountability, particularly regarding the role of government doctors in private fertility clinics. The suspensions pave the way for further disciplinary action, pending investigation and trial. Departmental proceedings are likely to follow, with the possibility of termination of service if charges are proven, an official said.
Officials assured that the state government will closely monitor the case and cooperate with Telangana authorities to ensure that those involved in malpractice are held accountable.
