Doctors, Staff Nurses Employed Under NHM Get Salary Hike In Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has hiked the salaries of doctors and staff nurses employed under National Health Mission and posted at Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) across the state.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health and Family Welfare said at, hundreds of sanctioned posts at hospitals in the state remain vacant. Of the 1,398 approved positions for MBBS doctors under NHM for 2024–25, only 819 have been filled. Among specialist doctors, 305 out of 899 posts remain vacant. Similarly, 936 of the 9,041 sanctioned posts of staff nurses are yet to be filled.



Health officials say poor pay has been a key reason for limited response to recruitment efforts. To address this, the state government submitted a proposal for salary revision, which has now been approved under the NHM Supplementary Record of Proceedings (RoP) 2024–26. The new salary structure has raised MBBS doctors’ monthly pay to Rs 60,000, up from the earlier range of Rs 46,895 to Rs 50,000. Specialist doctors will now receive Rs 1,40,000, an increase from the previous range of Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 1,30,000. Staff nurses’ pay has been revised to Rs 22,000, compared to the earlier Rs 14,186 to Rs 18,774.



"For too long, our public health system has struggled to recruit and retain skilled doctors because of low salaries," Gundu Rao. He said the salary revision is a step towards making government health jobs more attractive and competitive."



The minister said for major clinical specialists including gynecologists, pediatricians, anesthesiologists, medicine specialists, orthopedicians, surgeons, and ophthalmologists — the initial salary is set at Rs 1,40,000. Experienced candidates will receive an additional 2.5% increment for each year of relevant service. The revised salaries is applicable for new recruits. Existing employees may choose to resign and reapply, and will receive two additional marks for each year of service during the selection process.



