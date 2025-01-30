Doctors Save 4-Year-Old Boy By Removing Whistle From Lungs In Andhra Pradesh

Rajanagaram: Doctors of GSL Medical College and Hospital have successfully removed a plastic whistle that got stuck in the lungs of a four-and-a-half-year-old boy from Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district on Wednesday.

Isaac, son of a farmer, accidentally swallowed a whistle while playing at his house on Tuesday. Soon, the child started experiencing severe breathing problem and persistent coughing.

Isaac's father, Raju, resident of Ravulapalem, rushed him to the GSL Medical College and Hospital in Rajanagaram of East Godavari district. When an X-ray was taken of his chest, pediatrician Dr Venkatesh and his team found an object lodged in his right lung. This object initially appearing as a cyst. A bronchoscopic surgery was performed immediately and the whistle was successfully extracted, doctors said.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Dr Venkatesh said that the procedure was highly delicate, given the sensitivity of the spot in the lungs where the whistle had got stuck. Due to the collective efforts of the medical team, the operation was successful, he said. The child is recovering well, Dr Venkatesh added.

Doctors said that the incident could have turned fatal had the child not been brought to the hospital on time. They have also advised parents to keep small items like toy parts and beads out of the reach of children.