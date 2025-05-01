Doctors Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital Perform Rare Surgery To Remove Stone From Intrathoracic Kidney

Jaipur: In a rare medical feat, doctors of Sawai Man Singh Hospital successfully removed a 5 cm stone from the kidney of a patient in a complex surgery.

A team of doctors led by senior urologist Dr Neeraj Agarwal performed the challenging surgery on the patient whose kidney is congenitally located in the chest (thorax). This rare condition is called Intrathoracic Kidney and in it, the kidney is located close to the lungs and heart which makes any surgery on the kidney extremely complex and risky.

Dr Agarwal said a stone larger than 5 cm was found in the kidney of a 35-year-old woman who was refused treatment in healthcare institutions across the country. The woman was initially examined by the Interventional Radiology Department of the hospital where with the help of CT scan, experts determined a safe route to reach the kidney located near the lungs and successfully inserted a Percutaneous Nephrostomy tube.

The team led by Dr Agarwal then performed Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) surgery using the track. PCNL is a state-of-the-art technique in which the stone is removed by reaching the kidney through a small hole in the skin and breaking it into pieces with special instruments. The biggest challenge in this procedure was to save the kidney and the vital organs nearby.

Dr Agarwal said the case was quite challenging from a medical point of view. During this complex surgery, anesthetists Dr Varsha Kothari, Dr Anupama Gupta and Dr Siddharth Sharma played an important role. "The result of this teamwork was that the surgery was completed in one stage and the patient did not suffer any major complications. The patient's condition is completely stable after the surgery," he said.

Dr Shivam Priyadarshi, Chairman of the Urology Department, said a case report will be sent for publication in an international journal, because till date only a few such surgeries have been performed worldwide.