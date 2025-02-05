Doctors Remove 33 Coins From Stomach Of 33-Year-Old Man In Bilaspur Of Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur: Surgeons of a private hospital at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district removed 33 coins from the abdomen of a 33-year-old man.

The coins worth Rs 300 of Rs 2, Rs 10 and Rs 20 denominations weighed 247 grams. Dr Ankush, a surgeon said the patient, a resident of Ghumarwin complained of stomach following which his family brought him to the hospital on January 31. The doctors at the hospital conducted several tests on the patient including endoscopy and detected several coins in his stomach.

Dr Ankush said, "The man is suffering schizophrenia. The surgery was not at all easy and was quite challenging. The patient's stomach had swelled up like a balloon. There were coins everywhere in the stomach. We searched for the coins through CR in the operation theatre. First we detected where the coins were in the stomach, then the coins were taken out. The surgery lasted for around three hours."

Dr Ankush said schizophrenia is a chronic mental illness that affects a person's thoughts, feelings, and actions. Patients often live in delusions. In fact, the delusion persists even when someone tries to make the patients aware of the truth. Schizophrenia affects the patient's ability to think, feel and behave properly. Its symptoms are delusions and illusions, but apart from this there are many others, which depends on the stage of schizophrenia. Meanwhile, Bilaspur CMO Dr Shashi Dutt Sharma said, "The matter has come to our notice. The man's condition is stable after the operation."