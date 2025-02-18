Stuff of Nightmares: Doctors Remove Snake-like Worm From Kashmir Boy's Nose

Anantnag: In an eerie development for the patient and his family, doctors at Government Medical College in south Kashmir's Anantnag district removed a snake-like worm from the nostril of an adolescent boy on Tuesday.

The boy reported to the ENT department of the hospital with a tail-like thing protruding through the nostril. After examination by ENT resident Dr Kishan, it was suspected that a large snake-like worm lies inside the nose of the boy.

An official of GMC Anantnag said that after discussing with the Head of the ENT Department Dr Aamir Yousuf, suction was applied and a snake-like worm was extruded from the nose. The spacemen will be sent to the forensics laboratory for confirmation of the exact nature of the worm, hospital officials said.

A doctor was seen holding the worm by forceps as it wriggled, looking like a mini-specimen of a black snake. Principal and Dean GMC Anantnag Professor Dr Rukhsana Najeeb applauded the department of ENT for serving the patients.