Doctors Remove Peanut Stuck In 2-Year-Old's Lungs In Telangana's Warangal

Warangal: In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at MGM Hospital successfully saved the life of a 2-year-old boy by removing a peanut that had accidentally entered his lungs. The complex procedure, which involved bronchoscopy, was expertly carried out by a dedicated team of ENT specialists and anaesthetists.

According to Dr Chiluka Murali, Superintendent of MGM Hospital, Abdul Samad, the son of Md Hussain from Mallampalli village in Mulugu Mandal, had been suffering from persistent coughing and fatigue for a week. Concerned family members brought him to MGM Hospital on October 9th for treatment. A CT scan revealed that a peanut had lodged in the boy’s right lung, causing the symptoms.

A skilled medical team, led by Dr Venkataratnam, along with Dr Joshua, Dr Ramlal, and the anaesthesia team, successfully removed the peanut through bronchoscopy. Dr. Murali praised the team for their quick response and expertise, noting that if this life-saving procedure had been performed in a private hospital, it would have cost more than Rs. 2 lakh.

The successful treatment at MGM Hospital underscores the crucial role of public healthcare in providing affordable, high-quality medical care to those in need. The family of the toddler thanked the medical team for their timely intervention.