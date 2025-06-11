ETV Bharat / state

Doctors Remove Arrow Lodged Close To Man's Heart In Odisha

After three hours of continuous efforts, the doctors were successful in removing the arrow lodged near the heart of the patient

Doctors Remove Arrow Lodged Close To Man's Heart In Odisha
X-ray of arrow stuck inside a man's heart (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST

Berhampur: The doctors at the Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajpati Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur removed an arrow lodged close to the heart of a man from Malkangiri on Tuesday night.

A rare surgery was performed in the hospital for three hours, and the arrow was removed from the lung. The arrow was stuck at a distance of 2 cm from the heart. Under the leadership of Dr. Sharda Prasad Sahoo, Head of the Department of cardio-thoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) of MKCG, the surgery was performed.

Doctors Remove Arrow Lodged Close To Man's Heart In Odisha
X-ray of Arrow Lodged Close To Man's Heart In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

The surgery was successful due to the joint coordination of various departments of MKCG Medical Centre. According to sources, the patient, identified as Tripati Muduli of Falkaguda village in Malkangiri, was attacked with a bow and arrow by his cousin Hadi Muduli over a family feud.

The injured was rescued by the family and admitted to the local Khairiput Group Health Centre. After primary treatment, he was sent to the Medical College in Koraput for advanced treatment. However, from there, he was advised to go to MKCG on June 9 for surgery.

The surgery was carried out in the presence of senior doctors from the Transfusion, Radiology, and Anesthesiology departments of the MKCG Medical College. He has now been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is found to be out of danger. In this medical team at MKCG, Dr. Shiv Prasad Das, Dr. Jagdeep Nayak, and other doctors and nursing officers helped in the surgery.

Doctors Remove Arrow Lodged Close To Man's Heart In Odisha
Arrow Lodged Close To Man's Heart (ETV Bharat)

