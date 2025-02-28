Doctors Recover Spoon, Needle, Knife, Pen From Youth's Stomach In Himachal Pradesh

Mandi: The doctor fraternity of the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College Nerchowk in Himachal Pradesh came across a strange case on Thursday, as they recovered spoons, knives, needles, and pencils from the stomach of a young man, sources said.

The 27-year-old man complained about severe stomach pain on Thursday night, and then his family took him to the hospital. After conducting the tests, the doctors' team immediately decided to operate on him.

Senior Doctor Rahul Mrigpuri said, "The youth was brought to the hospital at 5 am on Thursday due to stomach pain. When his tests were done after seeing his serious condition, it was found that there were many items in his stomach."

"It was decided to do surgery immediately, and in this successful surgery that lasted three hours, all the items were removed from the stomach of the youth, who is currently under observation," Mrigpuri added.

According to doctors, the youth was suffering from a disease called schizophrenia, a mental disorder characterised by disruptions in thought processes, perceptions, emotional responsiveness, and social interactions. The survivor is a resident of the Kathlag village of the Mandi district.

After losing his father in 2006, he currently stays at home with his mother and brother. According to the family members, after completing his higher secondary study, he was sent to Chandigarh for coaching, but after spending a year there, his mental condition deteriorated.

A similar case occurred in Nerchowk Medical College in 2019. In this case, doctors removed seven steel spoons, one plastic spoon, two screwdrivers, one knife, two toothbrushes, and a small iron rod from the stomach of a person suffering from schizophrenia.

It is learned that patients suffering from schizophrenia have different symptoms, which sometimes take months and sometimes years to detect. Such patients consume anything and face problems in sleeping or concentrating.