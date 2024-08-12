Doctors' Rape-Murder: NCW Team Arrives In Kolkata, To Meet Cops, Family Of Deceased

Kolkata: A two-member team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday arrived in Kolkata in the wake of a woman doctor's alleged rape and murder at a state-run hospital here.

The two-member team, led by Delina Khongdup, went straight to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar from the airport to speak to officers investigating the case.

"This is a very unfortunate incident and one of the most heinous crimes in recent times. Such incidents have been happening in West Bengal. We will be meeting the police officers today, and also visit the parents of the victim. We will then go to the hospital where the crime took place", Khongdup told reporters at the airport.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case.